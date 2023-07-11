Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts announces first Delta Triennial Exhibition dates

The first Delta Triennial Exhibition will go on display from June 14-Aug. 25 at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock, the museum announced Tuesday.

Online submissions will start being accepted in January, and artists recommended by partner institutions will also be invited, according to a press release. Additional details regarding the submission process will be released in the coming months.

“There are artists all across this region who are essential figures in the national conversation on contemporary art, and we want to ensure the Delta Triennial represents a diverse range of their stories and perspectives,” said museum curator Theresa Bembnister.

The Delta Exhibition, the annual juried show of works by artists from Arkansas and its surrounding states that was displayed at the museum for more than 60 years, has become “Delta Voices: Artists of the Mid-South,” a collaborative series with museums from the region. The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts will continue to host annual Delta programming in the years between the triennial to support and advance the mission of the exhibition, according to the press release.

“Delta Voices,” featuring curators from the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Philbrook Museum of Art in conversation with Mid South artists, will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the museum’s Performing Arts Theater. Admission is free.

Tickets can be reserved at arkmfa.org.



