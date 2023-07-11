Arkansas Scholarship Lottery raises $114.7M for college scholarships in fiscal year 2023





The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery raised $114.7 million for college scholarships in fiscal year 2023 that ended June 30, which is the largest amount the lottery has produced for college scholarships in any fiscal year, the lottery reported Monday.

The lottery's previous high was the $106.6 million raised for college scholarships in fiscal 2021.

But the lottery's revenue in fiscal year 2023 totaled $608.2 million and lagged the $632.5 million in revenue collected in fiscal 2021. In fiscal 2021, lottery officials attributed the lottery's performance in part to factors brought on by the covid-19 pandemic, such as people spending more time at home.

Lottery Director Eric Hagler said Monday the lottery raised a record amount for college scholarships in a fiscal year in fiscal 2023, even though its revenue was the second-largest in any fiscal year, largely as a result of collecting more draw-game ticket revenue in fiscal 2023.

"Sales of draw games produce a margin rate of 45%, while scratch off tickets produce a margin spread of 12-15%," he said in a written statement. "This means that in years when draw games are big sellers, net proceeds will benefit."

Fiscal year 2023 saw significant jackpots among the draw games, and two of the multi-state games -- Powerball and Mega Millions -- as well as AR LOTTO were tremendous sellers, with AR LOTTO only being offered for slightly more than nine months in fiscal year 2023, Hagler said.

In fiscal 2023, the lottery's total revenue increased by about $28 million over fiscal 2022 to $608.2 million, and the amount raised for college scholarships increased by $15 million over fiscal 2022 to $114.7 million, the lottery reported Monday in its monthly report to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Legislative Council's Lottery Oversight Subcommittee, which is co-chaired by Sen. Ron Caldwell, R-Wynne, and Rep. Mindy McAlindon, R-Centerton.

For fiscal 2023, the lottery projected total revenue at $535.9 million and the amount raised for college scholarships at $91.4 million. For fiscal 2024, the lottery forecasts $567.9 million in revenue and $100.7 million raised for college scholarships.

Hagler said he believes one of the factors driving sales of lottery games in Arkansas is that consumers have a better understanding of the statutory mission of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery and the positive impact it has on educating Arkansas students, and a second driver that is responsible for sales is "the exciting and robust game portfolio that we offer."

In fiscal 2023, the lottery's draw-game ticket revenue increased from $99.4 million in fiscal 2022 to $130.9 million, and the scratch-off ticket revenue dropped to $476.5 million from $480.1 million in fiscal 2022, according to the lottery's report.

The lottery's draw games include Powerball, Mega Millions, Fast Play, Natural State Jackpot, Arkansas LOTTO, Lucky for Life, Cash 3 and Cash 4.

In fiscal 2023, Powerball ticket sales totaled $39 million -- up from $31 million in fiscal 2022 -- and Mega Millions ticket sales reached $32.3 million -- up from $15.4 million, according to the lottery.

Fast Play ticket sales totaled $17.8 million in fiscal 2023 -- a dip from $18.6 million in fiscal 2022 -- and Cash 3 ticket sales were $12.3 million in fiscal 2023, up slightly from $12.2 million in fiscal 2022, according to the lottery. AR LOTTO was the lottery's fifth highest-selling draw game ticket in fiscal 2023 with $8.1 million in ticket revenue.

RETAILER NUMBERS

At the end of fiscal year 2023, the lottery's total number of retailers reached 2,015, up from 1,958 at the end of fiscal year 2022, the lottery reported Monday.

Mark Hearn, the lottery's director of sales, said the lottery's number of retailers in the network has never been higher, "which we attribute to a stable and growing retail environment."

"Circle K purchased 45 Big Red retail locations [and] Big Red did not offer lottery to their patrons, therefore [the lottery] picked up 43 additional outlets for distribution," he said in a written statement. "That said, there are currently instances of Circle K stores sitting directly across the street from recently purchased Big Red stores. It remains to be seen whether Circle K keeps all locations, or shutters stores considered to be duplicative in reach."

Hagler said the lottery's number of retailers vacillates depending on the activities of major convenience store chains, and the number of independent stores is relatively static.

"Importantly, after fourteen years of operation, the Lottery does not target a specific number of retailers," he said. "We are mindful of retail businesses who have 'over-expanded,' such as Subway and Starbucks who have retraced their footprint to 'right size' for their networks. The 2,000 number that has been spun as a 'target' for years is an artificial metric that has no real bearing in the current revenue environment."

In 2008, voters approved a constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to create the scholarship lottery. The lottery has been selling tickets since Sept. 28, 2009.

The lottery has helped finance Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships for more than 30,000 students during 11 of the 13 fiscal years.

The lottery's leading proponent, then-Democratic Lt. Gov. Bill Halter, had projected it would raise about $100 million a year for college scholarships. At that time, the state Department of Finance and Administration had estimated about $55 million for college scholarships. Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, a lottery opponent, forecast about $61.5 million.

The lottery has been part of the state Department of Finance and Administration since February 2015 when then-Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law a measure that put his administration in charge of the lottery and abolished the independent nine-member Lottery Commission that controlled the lottery.

Hagler, a former financial services lawyer, has served as the lottery's director since August 2020.

For the month, the lottery's revenue increased from $45.6 million a year ago to $47 million, and the amount raised for college scholarships increased from $14.3 million a year ago to $16.8 million.

In June, the lottery's scratch-off ticket revenue increased from $37.1 million a year ago to $39.1 million, and the draw-game ticket revenue slipped from $8.3 million to $7.8 million.

Mike Smith, the lottery's gaming director, said, "We had excellent scratch-off sales in May '23, which carried over into June '23.

"Importantly, Natural State Jackpot was rolling at a record $520,000 in June 2022," he said, referring to the draw game. "Without the jackpot target in June 2023, we shed approximately $1 million in sales. Here again, this reflects the importance of the draw game category, vis-à-vis revenue push."

At the end of each fiscal year, the unclaimed prize reserve fund balance minus $1 million transfers to college scholarships. After receiving $1.14 million in unclaimed prizes in June, the lottery's unclaimed prize reserve balance totaled $1 million on June 30 after sending $10 million to college scholarships.

SCHOLARSHIPS

In fiscal 2023, the Division of Higher Education handed out Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships totaling $74.3 million to 28,641 students, said Alisha Lewis, a spokeswoman for the Division of Higher Education.

In fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, the division awarded a total of $75.1 million in Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships to 28,716 students.

Fiscal 2023 is the second consecutive fiscal year in the past 13 fiscal years that Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships were awarded to fewer than 30,000 students. A year ago, Nick Fuller, assistant director of finance at the division, said fewer than 30,000 students were awarded the scholarships in fiscal 2022 because of the continued trend of overall enrollment decline in higher education and the total number of high school students continuing to get smaller, leading to a smaller pool from which scholarships are awarded.

The amount handed out for the Academic Challenge Scholarships peaked at $132.9 million in fiscal 2013, with awards going to 33,353 students. Scholarship totals have dropped largely because the Legislature cut the amount of initial scholarships several times.

The Arkansas Academic Challenge scholarships are financed with lottery proceeds, plus $20 million a year in state general revenue.

In fiscal 2024, the Division of Higher Education projects it will award 27,000 students Academic Challenge Scholarships totaling $75 million, according to Lewis.

The 2017 Legislature created the Workforce Challenge Scholarship to use excess proceeds to provide up to $800 per year for students enrolled in programs that lead to qualifications in high-demand occupations.

In fiscal 2023, the Division of Higher Education handed out Workforce Challenge Scholarships totaling $581,161 to 2,712 students, Lewis said.

In fiscal 2022, the division awarded these scholarships totaling $605,694 to 690 students.

In fiscal 2024, the division is projecting awarding Workforce Challenge Scholarships totaling $750,000 to 2,000 students, according to Lewis.

The 2019 Legislature created the Concurrent Challenge program that allows high school juniors and seniors to receive the scholarships for a semester or an academic year in which they are enrolled in an endorsed concurrent course or certain programs.

In fiscal 2023, the division has handed out Concurrent Challenge Scholarships totaling $2.6 million to $13,982 students, Lewis said.

For the Concurrent Challenge program, the division awarded scholarships totaling $2.7 million to 16,432 students in fiscal 2022.

In fiscal 2024, the division is projecting distributing Concurrent Challenge Scholarships totaling $3 million to 17,000 students, according to Lewis. Next fall, a law will allow the state to begin accepting 10th graders for the Concurrent Challenge Scholarship, and that is the reason for the projected increase, according to Lewis.



