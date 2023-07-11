ASC exhibit to include pieces by area artists

Crystal Jennings of Rison and Tom Richard of Monticello are among selected artists for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

The exhibition opens July 20 at ASC's main facility, 701 S. Main St., with an awards reception from 5-7 p.m. Juror Rachel Trusty will present the awards at 6 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

Jennings and Richard are among 35 artists selected for inclusion in the exhibition showcasing artists in the mid-South.

JENNINGS

Jennings' selected work is "Catalyst," a charcoal drawing, 34 inches by 42 inches, 2022.

Jennings is primarily a charcoal artist, with her work focusing on figurative realism with a touch of the unreal, according to the release.

Recently, her work has been exhibited in Hot Springs, Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Batesville and the Bradbury Art Museum in Jonesboro.

Jennings' art has also toured Arkansas in the Arkansas Arts Council's Small Works on Paper exhibition. She has received multiple awards in the Pine Bluff Art League's annual exhibition at ASC.

She is represented by M2 Gallery in Little Rock. She graduated from Columbia College Chicago with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in art and design.

Born in Pine Bluff, Jennings lives in Rison with her husband and two daughters. Follow her on Instagram at instagram.com/crystalj_draws.

RICHARD

Richard's selected piece is "Bubble Gum on Art (Giotto/FraAngelica/Daumier)," acrylic and ink on paper, 15 inches by 38 inches, 2022.

Richard's two-dimensional mixed-media studio practices incorporate issues of history by combining planned acts of painting specific historical references with spontaneous processes that allow the viewer to move, conceptually, from serious to whimsy (and back again), he explained in his artist statement.

His work has been included in more than 100 national juried and invitational exhibitions including "Heroes" at Central Michigan University; "After School Special" at the University Art Museum in Albany, New York; "Metamorphosis" at the Regional Art Museum in Fort Smith, Arkansas; and "Artfields" in Lake City, S.C.

Richard has had more than 50 solo exhibitions at venues including the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, the Historic Arkansas Museum, South Arkansas Arts Center, Baton Rouge Galley and Center for Contemporary Art and numerous university museums, galleries and art centers throughout the United States.

He earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in 1993 from the University at Albany in New York and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1988 from Louisiana State University. He is a professor of art at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Visit his website at tomrichardart.com.

ASC EXHIBITION

The Rosenzweig exhibition welcomes submissions from artists in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Artwork in traditional and digital forms are accepted, including paintings, drawings, original prints, fiber art, ceramics, sculpture, photography, video and digital work.

Artists will be awarded for Best in Show ($1,000), First Place ($500), Second Place ($200) and three Merit Awards ($100 each). Purchase awards are also available, allowing ASC to add works from the exhibition to its permanent collection.

ASC received 594 submissions by 315 artists, from which Trusty chose 35 works.

The 35 artists with works selected are:

Leslie Alvarez of Springfield, Mo., "Bloom Nature," digital art;

Stuart Asprey of Norman, Okla., "Snackie Cake Superhero Platter," ceramic;

Jennifer Barnett of Little Rock, "Memory Dance," photograph;

Peter Barnitz of Kenner, La., "Dissection of Space," mixed media;

Becky Blackburn of Memphis, Tenn., "How The Story Ends," ceramic;

Jason Bly of Wichita Falls, Texas, "Norepinephrine," painting;

Carley Brown of Little Rock, "Feeling Lucky?," painting;

Danqi Cai of Knoxville, Tenn., "The Atomic Boy," monotype and watercolor;

Adaja Cooper of Little Rock, "Bug Has The Hose Now," painting;

Melissa Cowper-Smith of Morrilton, "Whispers Borrowed," mixed media;

Tim Cribbs of Bentonville, "The Wild Burns at Night," digital print on canvas;

Kelsey Duncan of Nashville, Tenn., "Onyx," stoneware and mixed media;

Kurt Dyrhaug of Beaumont, Texas, "Vertical Tonka Wing," cast iron and enamel;

Paige Ellens of Memphis, Tenn., "Cowboy in Solitude," painting;

Patrick Fleming of Roland, "Mother Earth I," painting on dimensional canvas;

Elizabeth Fontenot of Beaumont, Texas, "Rising," mixed media;

Nabil Gonzalez of El Paso, Texas, "Blackout of The American Dream (Series 1-8)," mixed media;

Chris Hurtado of El Paso, Texas, "Automatic Graffiti," porcelain;

Crystal Jennings of Rison, "Catalyst," charcoal drawing;

Lisa Krannichfeld of Little Rock, "Hold On, Let Go," mixed media;

Vincent Marie of Baton Rouge, La., "I'm Tired," mixed media;

Dennis McCann of Maumelle, "Girl Talk," pastel;

Donna M Meeks of Beaumont, Texas, "(American Dream) #9," mixed media;

Stacey Monteleone of Oxford, Miss., "Let's Dance," painting;

Erik Ordaz of Nacogdoches, Texas, "N.I.N.J.A.," ceramic;

Rachel Perry of Lafayette, La., "Behind the Warehouse," painting;

Yelena Petroukhina of Little Rock, "Blindly Forward," ceramic;

Tom Richard of Monticello, "Bubble Gum on Art (Giotto/FraAngelica/Daumier)," mixed media;

Debra Roberson of Shreveport, La., "Cotton Field: The Overseer," photograph and mixed media;

Wesley Roden of Signal Mountain, Tenn., "Loose Cannon," painting;

Blake Sanders of Cape Girardeau, Mo., "Anywhere I Lay My Head (version 3)," mixed media;

Jennifer Smay of Fayetteville, "One goes this way, one goes that way," drawing;

Sarah Stobbe of Arlington, Tenn., "Hand-me-down," ceramic;

Holden Sutton of Allen, Texas, "Head in the Ceiling Fan," painting;

Stephen Zhang of Plano, Texas, "perverted CONnections," drawing.

The exhibition will be on view in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free. The exhibition is supported in part by the Arts & Science Center Endowment Fund and the Irene Rosenzweig Endowment Fund.

For more details, contact Kevin Haynie, ASC's curator of collections and exhibitions, at khaynie@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375 or visit the exhibition webpage at asc701.org/rosenzweig.