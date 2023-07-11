BASEBALL: Lavaca Eighth Battalion advances at junior state tournament

FORT SMITH -- Lavaca pitcher Matthew Curtis wanted to make the most of his opportunity starting on the mound Monday at the American Legion junior state tournament. It's safe to say he accomplished his goal at Hunts Park.

Curtis had one of the best games of his career, picking up the win and finishing 4 for 4 with three runs and six RBI to help guide Lavaca past Springdale in an 18-1 five-inning victory.

"It all goes to the guys getting on base ahead of me," Curtis said. "They had good approaches to get on base. I don't think I've had that many RBI before. I don't think I've even gotten close. I just wanted to dominate when I was on the mound. I wanted to throw as many strikes as I could before the pitch count limit. Then I was just sitting on fastballs at the plate. I wanted to put the ball in play."

Curtis pitched 2 1/3 innings before leaving the game to preserve his availability for later in the tournament. He allowed just two hits and no walks to go with his two strikeouts. He provided a pair of two-RBI hits in the first and third innings. Curtis also laid down a bunt to give Lavaca a 15-0 lead and later closed out the game's scoring for an 18-0 lead with another RBI hit in the fifth inning.

Lavaca catcher Auston Hamilton finished with four RBI, including two to help break open the game early for a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

"I was down 0-2, so I was just trying to get it in play," Hamilton said of his first-inning, two-RBI hit. "I thought it was outside, and it jammed me. But it worked out to get the hit. It was just a good game from everyone. The pitching was on. I thought they did a good job being aggressive and throwing strikes. There weren't too many balls thrown. It felt really good to be out there. We did everything well I thought. We hit well and played good defense."

Lavaca jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the the first inning and never looked back to win the opening game of the double-elimination tournament. Seven consecutive hitters reached base before an out was recorded to open the game. Lavaca ended up scoring two or more runs in each frame to put the game well out of reach.

The top five in the order for Lavaca in Jacob Grist, Dylan Todd, Hunter Smalling, Hamilton and Curtis each had their spot in the order score three runs in the game. Lavaca had 29 hitters reach base with 16 hits and 15 stolen bases.

Springdale avoided the shutout in the fifth inning when it had Dominick Gonzalez reach on a walk and score on an error.

It's been an up-and-down season for the Lavaca Eighth Battalion, which is playing American Legion baseball for the first time this season. The team is composed of players from Lavaca, Charleston, County Line, Booneville and Subiaco Academy.

Monday's game was a nice bounceback win for Lavaca, which lost its previous game by more than 10 runs. But after a great week of practice, they now hope to move on to the next stage of the state tournament with a good week at Hunts Park.

"It's been rocky at times," Lavaca Coach Darren Hice said with a laugh. "We had a really clean game in this one. But our last game, we had it handed to us. We couldn't throw or do anything in our last game. The guys came back focused with hard practices. I'm proud of the guys playing well. The boys have really come together to have great chemistry being from different schools in the area."