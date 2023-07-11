Ben Geren Golf Course in Fort Smith reports year-to-date revenue up 20% from 2022





FORT SMITH -- Sebastian County's Ben Geren Golf Course finished off the first half of this year generating nearly $90,000 more in revenue than the same period in 2022.

Paul Wanstreet, marketer/pro shop manager for the golf course, said at the county Parks Advisory Board meeting Monday it took in $530,955 in revenue from Jan. 1 through June 30. The golf course took in $441,603 during the first six months of 2022, demonstrating an increase in revenue of $89,352, or about 20%, between the two periods.

This comes on the heels of what Wanstreet described as a "really strong June" this year. The golf course generated $130,615 last month compared to the $107,542 it got in June 2022, which translates to an increase of about 22%.

The course derives its revenue from multiple sources, according to Wanstreet. This includes the golf course itself -- which takes in money from regular and annual green fee passes, golf cart, pull cart and club rentals, the course's driving range and other miscellaneous avenues -- as well as sales from the course's pro shop and concessions.

The golf course brought in more revenue through each of these channels this year up to June 30 compared to last year, according to the meeting material. The one exception has been sales from the pro shop, with revenue this year slightly behind 2022.

Wanstreet said the number of 18-hole green fee passes the golf course sold in the second quarter of 2023 exceeded the second quarter of 2022. He said it also had more rounds played and cart rentals during that time, adding it did almost as many cart rentals during this past June -- 2,769 -- as it did during the entire first quarter of this year -- 2,847.

"All in all, business has been terrific," Wanstreet said. "It's been strong, and I think we feel pretty good with where we are at Ben Geren, for the golf course."

Jay Randolph, county park administrator and golf course superintendent, said golf courses throughout the mid-south and southeastern United States had damage this winter due to cold weather. While this affected Ben Geren to a certain extent, other golf courses in the local area ended up losing their greens entirely as a result.

Randolph said although much of the course's recent good fortune can be attributed to normal play, he's sure it's seen a little extra business from those other golf courses. He noted it's surprising Geren's year-to-date revenue is so far ahead of June 2022 given how good of a year that was, and he expressed hope the weather will help the golf course in the upcoming third and fourth quarters.

The 2023 county budget, as adopted late last year, includes $772,747 for the golf course and pro shop out of the county general fund.

Ben Geren greens

Ben Geren Golf Course has three nine-hole courses for a total of 27 holes. These include the Silo, Magnolia and Willow courses.

Source: Sebastian County



