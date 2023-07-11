Commission denies permit to allow unsheltered residents to camp near Fayetteville National Cemetery

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Planning Commission on Monday denied a permit for the owners of a property next to Fayetteville National Cemetery to operate a campsite for unsheltered residents.

Planning commissioners voted 8-0 to deny the permit. Richard and Gladys Tiffany own the property that has a fourplex on about a quarter of an acre immediately north of Fayetteville National Cemetery. The Tiffanys do not live at the property but have allowed unsheltered residents to stay there free of charge for a number of years.

In their application, the Tiffanys asked to have a maximum of 12 campers with 10 tents and six parking spaces.

Planning staff recommended the commission deny the application. However, staff included a number of conditions if the commission decided to grant the permit.

Staff recommended a maximum of eight campers and eight tents, with one parking space per every four campers. The Tiffanys would need a business license to operate a campground. Campers would need 24-hour access to bathrooms, whether indoor or portable. No campfires would be allowed, only a grill for cooking. Camping would be restricted to the backyard. Secure storage would need to be provided to campers, as well as trash and recycling pickup. Campers also would have had to follow the city's noise ordinance.

Richard Tiffany told the commission he works hard to keep the property clean and that many complaints from neighbors have been unfounded. Most of the conditions outlined in the staff's recommendations are already being taken care of, he said.

Tiffany said he was ready to work with the city and the nearby cemetery to come to a solution.

"We really intend this to be temporary," Tiffany said. "We're working with a variety of people to have a permanent place the city designates as an acceptable place for homeless people to go instead of just running them off the trails and hoping they go somewhere else."

The City Council in May approved changes to city code defining a campground. The council's ordinance review subcommittee held a number of meetings with the Tiffanys while coming up with the code changes. The Tiffanys had received a violation notice from the city in October for operating an illegal campground. A case has been brought to the city prosecutor.

Fifteen people spoke to the commission, with eight asking the commission to deny the application and seven in support.

Those who spoke in opposition said they had experienced threats or had property broken into from people associated with the campsite. Denise Youngblood, who owns a duplex next to the property, said she has had difficulty renting out her property because of nuisances next door.

"They're trying to do this wonderful thing for these people, but they're not going about it in the right way," she said.

A woman who said she lives at the property said bad behavior comes from visitors or people who hang around near the campsite, not from its residents. The people who live at the campsite have nowhere else to go, she said.

Solomon Burchfield, with the New Beginnings microshelter community on the south part of town, said more than 100 people in the region sleep outside on any given night. Allowing people to go unsheltered has an adverse impact on the public, he said.

Planning commissioners agreed using the property as a campsite was incompatible with surrounding land uses. The issue of solving homelessness goes beyond the commission's scope, they said. Several said even with the conditions outlined by staff, the campsite would still be incompatible.

Commissioner Mary Madden noted most of the residents who spoke in support of granting the permit did not live near the property.

"I just wonder a little bit if an undertaking like this is beyond the capacity of the property owners," she said.

The Tiffanys can appeal the Planning Commission's decision to the City Council.

Commissioner Fred Gulley was absent Monday.