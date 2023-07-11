Stuttgart student makes Dean's List

The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa named Madison Murry of Stuttgart to its Dean's List for spring semester 2023, according to a news release. Recipients had to maintain an academic record of 3.5 (or above) for the Dean's List.

WCSB reschedules meeting

Watson Chapel School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. The meeting had been set for Monday, according to a news release. Details: (870) 879-0220.

PBSB to hold special meeting

Pine Bluff School Board will hold a special called meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the board room of the Jordan-Chanay administrative building, 1215 W. Pullen St., according to a news release. Details: (870) 543-4203.

Locals graduate at Fulbright arts, sciences

Local students graduated during the 2023 spring semester from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Commencement was held May 12, according to a news release.

Honorees include:

Laura Workman of Sheridan earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.

Sarah Rawls of Sheridan earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.

Jordan Simpson of Sheridan earned a Bachelor of Science in Physics.

Emily Sookaserm of Stuttgart earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Kristin Best of Hermitage earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Mackenzie Crook of Monticello earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Crook also graduated with College Honors from the Fulbright College Honors Program.

Aalicyah Moreno of Pine Bluff earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. Details: https://fulbright.uark.edu/commencement/

LIHEAP available for utility bill help

Entergy Arkansas customers who need help paying their summer utility bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program's application period is open through Sept. 30 or until funds are depleted, according to a news release. The program is offered in all 75 counties in the state through community-based organizations, which can be found online at https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx, along with a complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application.

In Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment manages the program, but applications for assistance must be made through a community-based organization. Eligibility is determined by household size and income. For example, a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $1,859 and a family of four with $3,574 would both be eligible.

Once approved for LIHEAP funding, Entergy Arkansas allows agencies the opportunity to "pledge" on an account to prevent disconnection. LIHEAP funds can also be used to reconnect a customer account.