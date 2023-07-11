Sections
POLITICAL NOTES

Cotton to be top speaker at GOP dinner in White Hall

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:56 a.m.
Tom Cotton

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton will be the keynote speaker for the 2023 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, a program of the Jefferson County Republican Committee.

The dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 10, at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, at White Hall.

Ticket are $60 each. Reserved tables for 8 guests are $480 or tables for 10 guests are $600, according to a news release.

For tickets, contact Mandi Martin, (870) 510-4183 or Susan Over, (870) 692-1804. Checks should be payable to JCRC. Mail payments to 5602 Shannon Road, Pine Bluff, Ark., 71603. Tickets can also be purchased at Cycle and Marine Super Center or directly from committee members.

Catering will be by The Wood Shed. Details: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064939320107.

