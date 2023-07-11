Marriages

Isabel Berganza Garza, 28, and Loreno Lopez-Balderas, 23, both of Alexander.

Martez Bell, 43, and Sherell Warren, 37, both of Benton.

Kenneth Grady, 44, and Shawnta Ford,45, both of Portales, N.M.

Jacob Moreno, 28, and Reagan Smith, 25, both of Little Rock.

Darren Hone, 28, and Amber Fulks, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Clyde Wilson, 50, and Amanda Howell, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Jerry Whitmore, 30, and Adrienne Wynn, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Brandon Mills, 34, and Jessica Watt, 37, both of Maumelle.

Denis Milton, 26, and Ashlyn Alspaw, 27, both of Sherwood.

Greta Lewis, 43, and Tory Cruse, 56, both of Little Rock.

Ean Robinson, 31, of Bryant and Casey Knight, 32, of Little Rock.

James Fitzhugh, 49, and Mary Mills, 49, both of Bigelow.

David Gerlach, 35, and Abigail Rezentes, 25, both of Little Rock.

Kelton Presley, 41, and Lakita Curtis-Green, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Bennie Preston, 57, and Malia King, 53, both of Little Rock.

Adrian Lopez Buitron, 47, and Elizabeth Castellanos , 46, both of Alexander.

William Cartwright, 22, and Kelsey Duval, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-2341. Ernest Negrin v. Sol Negrin.

23-2342. Jeanette Rivera Mendez v. Rolando Garcia.

GRANTED

21-3788. Jacqueline Komarek v. Kyle Komarek.

22-961. Devin Armer v. Michael L. Armer.

22-1728. Sonja Elizabeth Marshall v. James Carls Marshall.

22-1380. Marguerite Dory v. Rex Dory.

23-1825. Macey Varnell v. Sean Ludden.

22-1780. Kayla Stout v. Joseph Stout.