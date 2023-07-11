EDITORIAL: Dear friend,

Dear friend, and we hope we can count you among our friends even after this editorial--

Thank you so much for your feedback. You have no idea how much we enjoy discussing, debating and possibly improving the opinion pages. Don't worry: We won't mention your name here, especially since we have no such permission, didn't ask for it, and you didn't offer it.

If faulty memory serves all these hours later, we think you used the phrase "not responsible." As in, it was not responsible of us to run that op-ed on the Voices page last Friday, the one by Rachael Slobodien, a correspondent with an opinion of her own.

To update the confused: Ms. Slobodien wrote an opinion column for the page to your right last week, which questioned whether it was copacetic for sororities to allow transitioning women into their dorms. Ms. Slobodien was agin.

The gist of her argument, or as we say in the biz, the nut graph(s):

"What's missing from the current conversation is the impact the decision to induct a male into a sorority has had on the safety and security of young women. By bending over for a biological male who chooses to present himself as a woman, [the sorority] has robbed the sisters of the very support system sororities were created to ensure.

"So much of today's news revolves around ensuring a welcoming and comforting community so all can feel that they belong. The logic is that trans people need additional safe spaces, but what about the safe spaces for biological girls who identify as girls? Where's their safe space?"

The sorority in question is located at the University of Wyoming, a fair piece from here. But Ms. Slobodien had been a member of that sorority in her college days, she said, and had an opinion about the matter. And a well-written one at that.

Not that opinions have to be well-written and thought out. But it helps when trying to convince others of your point of view. (Too many times in modern America, screaming bumper-sticker thoughts at each other on TV masquerades as good opinion.)

But back to our friend who thought us irresponsible for running the column. Our considered editorial opinion on that opinion is:

Huh?

Whether we agree with the op-ed or not is beside the point. Have you read the Voices page? Or the Sunday Perspective section? Or the "others say" below this column? Or Paul Krugman on this very page on Saturdays? We try to run a variety of opinions, and the better written, all the more preferable. (You'll notice we added George Will recently.) The best newspapers run an assortment of columns. Heck, even The New York Almighty Times features Bret Stephens in its cast.

A great newspaper needs to have many voices. We've often compared great newspapers to great meals: The meat-and-potatoes are on the front page. The comics are like the red wine that tickles your nose. Sports is dessert. (And yes, sometimes we eat dessert first.) Too often in American newspapers, the opinion section is the glazed beets of the meal, something that you wouldn't put on your own plate, has no real taste, comes with the other stuff at no extra cost but ... oh God! It's leaking into the other sections!

If we want Gentle Reader to order up this newspaper every morning, or at lunch, we're going to have to provide an opinion section worth reading, which means publishing all kinds of views, op-eds and letters. Even ones that may force readers to think about the way other people might think. Besides, some of us like to have something to disagree with now and then. (Ahem. Sometimes it makes for good editorial grist.)

And didn't the Supreme Court rule just this month that traditional conservatives can have opinions, too?

Thanks for the short word, though. Every once in a while, it helps for us to talk these things out. Besides, we love talking about us.

--the eds