EDITORIAL: Under the hood

The truck noise had been happening for weeks, but it finally became nearly unbearable when we were driving out of the duck woods around Cotton Plant in January.

As our truck neared the I-40 on ramp coming from Des Arc on Highway 31, the adequately smooth, paved state highway felt like a washboard dirt road. Every time we accelerated it felt like we were inside a bucking bronco.

The total to finally fix the thing: about $5,500. The culprit? A software glitch. We're not kidding.

It turns out we weren't the first and won't be the last victims of soaring vehicle repair costs. The F-150's body was not damaged, but we should all be able to agree that $5,000+ to fix a software kink is a bit excessive.

The New York Times reports that the cost of "making damaged cars good as new has soared 36 percent since 2018." It goes on to say it is the "main reason that insurance premiums have been soaring--up 17 percent in the 12 months through May."

Some blame the increase on electric vehicles because of their more expensive replacement parts. That's a convenient and believable theory for those who don't like change, but the data doesn't back it up.

The fact is, SUVs and pickups deserve as much of the blame because they've become so "complex and luxurious that seemingly simple repairs can cost a small fortune."

New materials designed to "crumple or deform in a crash to protect pedestrians or passengers ... can be hard or impossible to repair. Many bumpers must be replaced after low-speed dings because the safety sensors embedded in them may no longer work properly after repairs."

Ryan Mandell, director of claims performance at Mitchell, a data and software company serving the insurance industry, says digital architecture is so advanced that systems beyond the point of impact are disrupted in crashes. The bottom line is vehicles are more sophisticated than they used to be and that makes them harder to repair.

While experts acknowledge that repairing EVs is more expensive on average than gasoline vehicles, data shows that the increase is largely on the margins.

According to Mandell, "The idea that electric vehicles are being totaled left and right" or that it "keeps insurers up at night" is misplaced. In fact, "about 18 percent of gasoline powered vehicles are totaled." Conversely, only "6 percent of electric vehicles" suffer the same fate from a wreck.

Matt Moore, senior VP at the Highway Loss Data Institute, says that "insurance and repair data undercut the idea that batteries or electric technology racked up burdensome repair costs." In fact, for 11 models available in gasoline or electric, repair costs for the EV model is just 2 percent higher, according to the institute's analysis.

Most of us with new cars and trucks like the video screen when we're in reverse. We might even like it when our car beeps when we cross a highway dividing line without using a blinker. And there's one satellite radio station that plays nothing but Beatles music.

But all of that comes with a cost. All the bells and whistles cannot be repaired on the cheap.