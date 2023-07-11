Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

Prairie Grove

Jeremiah Weber, 19, of 803-1 Hindman Drive in Prairie Grove, was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Weber was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Springdale

Benta Jonaie, 68, of 1218 Thompson St. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Jonaie was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Allison Hernandez, 35, of 5325 N. Oak St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with forgery. Hernandez was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Matthew Baldwin, 35, of 580 E. Randall Wobbe Lane in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Baldwin was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.



