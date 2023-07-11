DEAR HELOISE: I'd like to add on to what Kathy A., in Fresno, Calif., recommended regarding turning on headlights during inclement weather. Not only do the headlights illuminate the road better, activating the headlights also turns on the rear lights, whereas they usually remain off when only the running lights are on. The rear lights make it easier to see traffic ahead during storms or foggy weather. Thanks for your column.

-- Elliot Kollman,

San Antonio

DEAR HELOISE: Hello. The recent hint in your column regarding losing weight and adding fat-free bouillon cubes to vegetables may be a good way to give them more flavor, but be aware of the high amount of sodium in them, especially if someone needs to watch their sodium intake. Thanks for all your hints.

-- Julie Tyson,

Harrisonburg, Va.

DEAR HELOISE: I wanted to respond to the letter from the reader in Ohio who feels sorry for the residents in assisted living or nursing homes.

I was a caregiver for seven years and witnessed many situations of children coming to care, visit or assist their elderly parents. You have no idea what kind of parents these residents were to their children. I've seen and heard all kinds of stories, which speak to why some kids decide not to stay in touch.

If there are children who will and do care for their parents, that's wonderful, but you should not judge others until you've walked a mile in their shoes. Thanks.

-- Ruth Smith

DEAR HELOISE: Someone's tip about handling sausage patties with wet hands recently appeared in your column. I have an even better tip:

Partially freeze the entire unopened sausage roll, but do not freeze it solid -- 10 minutes, or so, could be enough. With the roll still in the wrapping, slice on a cutting board to your desired thickness (mine is about half an inch). Use the dull side of the knife to pull each slice out of the wrapper into a heated pan. And there's no need to get any bits of sausage on your fingers.

I do not remember where I learned this. It may even have been something I read in your column or your mother's years ago. Thank you.

-- James Boyles

