Happy birthday. Instinct takes over and you won't be able to explain your certainty, but it drives you to take bold action. First you endeavor with great passion, then life rises to meet your pursuit.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don't think of yourself as remarkably unique, but you are doing life differently from others. You bend the conventions into a lifestyle that makes you smile. Celebrate and nurture that nonconformist part of yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The success secrets aren't so secret after all. A Google search uncovers just about everything you need to know. It's not the information but what you do with it that matters. Use it like sunscreen. Apply a little every day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Socializing is always a risk, even with people you know well, and that's what makes it fun. You never can quite tell how people are going to react. Though you neither seek nor expect to delight others today, you'll accomplish this.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Most addictions are an addiction to comfort. Once you agree to discomfort, you are free to break patterns and open your options.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Lucky outcomes spring up wherever you focus your creativity. You are an artist becoming enamored with your masterpiece. Creative expression reveals your innermost thoughts and feelings -- and invites you to learn new aspects of yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). So many short-term pleasures offer a high followed by a crash. Finding healthy things to want is challenging in a world of artificial flavors of every variety. Today offers a guilt-free gift: What's good for you also happens to be exciting.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You will be packing a bag, studying for an upcoming test or carefully getting ready to face the unknown. Where there is preparation, there will be no regret. Tonight, you'll make people laugh.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Did science come from poetry or did poetry come from science? Either way, a satisfying melding of the two happens in your world, giving a feeling that all is coming together for a higher purpose.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People who are familiar with one another have a hard time listening well because they assume they already know the drill. Avoid problems by double- and triple-checking the communication.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It's strange to think that there was a time in which your favorite people were completely unknown to you. It's as good a reason as any to be friendly to strangers.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Lucky moves include cleaning, organizing and taking inventory. Remembering what you have will make you feel grateful and also keep you from accidentally buying things you don't really need.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What if the most important work of the day is figuring out how to have fun? It doesn't seem like it should be a difficult thing to set up, and yet, since each individual is different, fun takes a bespoke kind of effort.