Thomas Abreu, 25, was arraigned in a hospital in five random shootings that killed an 86-year-old and injured three other people, a spokesperson for Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Xaviar Babudar, 29, of Overland Park, Kan., known for dressing as a wolf at Kansas City Chiefs games, faces several charges connected to a string of robberies at banks and credit unions across the Midwest, federal authorities say.

Camilo Campos, a youth soccer coach of Franklin, Tenn., is accused of drugging and raping at least 10 boys between 9 and 17 years old after hundreds of photos and videos of the children were discovered on his cellphone he left behind at a local restaurant, police say.

Angela Colmenero, a lawyer and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's deputy chief of staff, will take over as acting attorney general while Republican Ken Paxton awaits an impeachment trial in the state Senate on allegations of misconduct and crimes, the governor's office announced.

Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman from Kentucky, wrote on Twitter that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron "wisely canceled" his appearance at a rally alongside Eric Deters, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of harassment and menacing stemming from chasing his nephew at his farm.

Pavel Mazheika, a 45-year-old Belarusian journalist, has been jailed for more than 10 months and faces up to six years in prison for assisting extremist activity by covering the political opposition.

Tyler Moore, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes and second-degree criminal damage to property, as authorities in Gwinnett County, Ga., say he shot an investigator in the leg while they both were driving.

Michael Morris, former director of public engagement for Mississippi's Department of Archives and History, succeeds Pamela Junior as the the new director of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, the state department announced.

Matthew Rodriguez, a police officer in Warren, Mich., was charged with a federal civil rights crime as FBI agent Brent Nida wrote a man being processed at the police station "was not in an aggressive stance" when the officer punched him in the face and slammed his head to the ground.