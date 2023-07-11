Judge grants Jan. 6 defendant Barnett’s request for lawyer

A federal judge in the District of Columbia has granted Richard "Bigo" Barnett's motion for a court-appointed attorney to handle the appeal of his Capitol riot conviction.

"If appellant cannot afford to retain new counsel and wishes to have counsel appointed for the appeal, it is ... ordered that by July 10, 2023, appellant complete and submit to this court, for transmittal to the district court, a motion for leave to proceed on appeal in forma pauperis," according to a June 9 order from the clerk of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper granted Barnett's request Monday, the same day Barnett's motion was filed into the court docket.

According to his motion, Barnett is self-employed and made about $2,600 a month over the previous year, but he'll soon be incarcerated, serving a 4½-year prison term.

"A large part of last year's 'income' was selling personal items to cover bills," wrote Barnett.

In January, a jury in federal court in the District of Columbia found Barnett guilty on all eight charges filed against him -- four felonies and four misdemeanors.

He faced enhanced charges for taking a dangerous weapon -- a stun gun -- into the Capitol during the riot Jan. 6, 2021. While there, Barnett posed for photographs with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite.

The jury also found Barnett guilty of interfering with a police officer who was trying to perform his duties during a civil disorder.

On May 24, Barnett was sentenced to 4½ years in prison. His attorney, Jonathan Gross, said Barnett will be given credit for four months he served in the District of Columbia jail in 2021.

Since then, Gross had withdrawn as Barnett's attorney, and Barnett has yet to begin serving his prison sentence.

Cooper is allowing Barnett to self-report to prison, but he apparently hasn't been ordered to do so yet. Barnett is listed on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, but beside his name it reads "NOT IN BOP CUSTODY."

Barnett filed a notice of appeal on June 9.

Barnett filled in the blanks of his Motion for Leave to Proceed on Appeal in Forma Pauperis on June 30 and mailed it to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which referred it back to Cooper's court. Forma pauperis is Latin for "in the manner of a pauper."

In his motion, Barnett wrote that he believed he was entitled to relief because of "ineffective assistance of counsel, unconstitutional statutes ... abuse of discretion denying motions" and other reasons.

At the time of his trial in January, Barnett had a four-person legal team that included two lawyers who had represented other high-profile Jan. 6 defendants.

The statutes Barnett claims are unconstitutional are 18 U.S. Code § 231(a)(3), which pertains to interfering with a police officer during a civil disorder; and 18 U.S. Code § 1512(c)(2), which involves obstructing an official proceeding.

Among the reasons he is entitled to relief, Barnett also cites other arguments already rejected by Cooper, including Barnett's motion to move the trial to Arkansas, along with motions for acquittal or a new trial.

More than 1,069 defendants have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot, according to figures released Thursday by the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Columbia.

Of that number, 594 have pleaded guilty -- 160 to felonies and 434 to misdemeanors.

Ninety-eight defendants have been found guilty at contested trials. Only one, Matthew Martin of New Mexico, has been acquitted at trial.

Another 24 defendants have been convicted following an agreed-upon set of facts, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

"Fifty-one of these 122 defendants were found guilty of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and/or obstructing officers during a civil disorder, which are felony offenses, including one who has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison," according to the update, referring to Peter Schwartz of Kentucky, who was accused of attacking police officers with pepper spray and throwing a folding chair at them.

Approximately 561 defendants have had their cases adjudicated and received sentences for their criminal activity Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

"Approximately 335 have been sentenced to periods of incarceration," according to the report. "Approximately 119 defendants have been sentenced to a period of home detention, including approximately 19 who also were sentenced to a period of incarceration."