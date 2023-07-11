Forrest City man gets life in prison for 2021 murder on I-40

Justin Mays, the Forrest City man who shot and killed the 21-year-old passenger of a car on Interstate 40 nearly two years ago, will spend the rest of his life in prison, authorities said Tuesday.

Mays was found guilty of capital murder, two counts of terroristic acts, and two counts of first-degree battery on June 28. He was sentenced a life term, plus 10 years, at the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 21, 2021, Mays opened fire on Kindylen Roberts, who later died at a local hospital. Two others were injured.