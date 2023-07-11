Just like lemmings

Those Trump supporters lining up to board the "Trump Train" remind me of the behavior of lemmings--toot, toot.

Arkansas' Legislature gerrymandered itself to over 60 percent Republican control since 2012. The problem of the "education crisis" our governor harps on lies at their feet. Maybe it's by design, though; look at any data set that correlates education level and political affiliation. Smart people see beyond rhetoric.

If someone can afford to pay half a million dollars for a brief flight into space, they can afford to pay a wealth tax, and guess what, they'll still be rich.

Care to take a guess what other countries require some type of religious belief to be taught in school? Hint: They've been killing each other for centuries over it.

Wouldn't surprise me a bit if "United States Confidential Documents" shows up for auction on eBay. Item location: Mar-a-Lago, Fla.

RUSSELL LEMOND

Roland

New York welcome

Regarding the dead shriveled planters of our city: I just returned from visiting New York City, with very high summer heat. The surprisingly welcoming planters all over Manhattan were a delight. Everywhere on almost every street corner you see fresh-looking displays of flowers, vines, plants of all sorts. Sure made an impression on this visitor.

MARY CAIN

Little Rock

Must attack problem

I agree with the Supreme Court; the president does not have the power to forgive debt or spend money without the approval of Congress in some way.

I, however, agree that student debt is a problem; however we are not attacking the problem. The cost of higher education has increased faster than inflation for years. When the states started lotteries to give aid to students (the stated public purpose), the cost just went up more.

Today when a person donates to an institution, they get a tax deduction; the institution does not pay taxes on the gift or the earnings from the gift. The institutions are sitting on billions of dollars and the earnings from that money. They are not using these funds to help reduce the cost in any way. We the taxpayers are subsidizing the institutions by loss of the original tax deduction and the loss of taxes on the earnings.

We need to change this. The top administrators of all these institutions are overpaid and underworked. Congress should, by using the tax laws, force the institutions to use the funds to lower the cost. They should also be on the hook for the loan for any degree that will not result in the ability to repay the loan. Degrees that don't produce income to repay the loan should either cost less or not be eligible for the loan. The institutions are at least as much at fault for the loan as the student, and they profited from it. No way should all the taxpayers pay for something that only a few got any advantage from.

MIKE SCOTT

Benton

We will never forget

We United States veterans of the armed forces come from all walks of life. We all have different circumstances that led us to serve, with the vast majority being the embodiment of the term "patriot."

While we all have our faults, one of those faults we have is a long memory. We recall Rep. Steve Womack voting for a 22 percent reduction in the budget of the Veterans Administration. As with most of us veterans, if we didn't have the VA we wouldn't have any health care. Our younger veterans have returned from the War on Terror broken. Our older veterans suffer from service in Desert Storm. The oldest of us veterans sacrificed ourselves in Vietnam and Lebanon.

We also, with our long memories, recall Representative Womack retired as an Army colonel. We, the veterans of the armed services have, and continue to have, expectations for those tasked to send us to die on battlefields around the world, that it is necessary, and for the preservation of our Constitution.

When Representative Womack voted on the floor of the United States House of Representatives to cut the VA budget by 22 percent, we take that as a blatant stab in our backs. We won't forget. Ever.

STEVE FOSTER

Greenland

Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Wasting their breath

Ah, Saturday morning on the Voices page. Last Saturday seemed to be devoted almost exclusively to that recurring struggle which I fondly call The Battle For and Against Atheist and Christian Twaddle.

It's sometimes amusing and sometimes irritating, but always utterly useless and unprovable one way or the other. It does, however, remind me why I prefer an ethical, rather than a doctrinaire, approach.

I know that taking something from another person that does not belong to me and which I did not earn is wrong. I know that murder is wrong. Put quite simply, to cause unnecessary pain to any other living creature is wrong (this probably includes cockroaches and spiders).

When I enter the murky waters of complex and difficult issues such as abortion and homosexuality, I understand that they are challenging and unresolved, and I choose to trust the hearts and minds of each individual who struggles with them--and to permit them to accept their personal responsibility for those choices, as I wish to accept my own.

How much more energy I have to address my problems and my life when I am not busy condemning others, or ostentatiously forgiving them their sins while happily anticipating the fiery pit of damnation into which I hope God will fling them.

ANN LINK

Little Rock