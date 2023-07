Howard Allen/Special to the Eagle Observer This bass, measuring more than 20 inches long, was caught by Allen on the south side of Siloam Springs City Lake on Saturday morning. Allen said he was using a plastic worm as bait. He is a catch-and-release fisherman, so this big bass is still in City Lake for someone else to catch.



NWA fishing report

