Linemen to represent UAPB during media questions for SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced Monday which athletes will accompany their respective coaches to SWAC Media Day.

Senior offensive lineman Ryan Atkins and sophomore defensive lineman Anas Luqman will join University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff head football coach Alonzo Hampton in Birmingham, Ala.

Atkins is set for his final season with UAPB after transferring from Garden City (Kan.) Community College in 2020. He is part of an offensive line unit that will be without star lineman Mark Evans II for the first time since 2017. Evans signed with the New Orleans Saints after the 2023 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent.

On the other side of the trenches, Luqman recorded 3.5 sacks as a freshman in 2022, second most on the team. He was fourth in tackles for loss with 5.5.

Hampton is set to make his collegiate head coaching debut with the Golden Lions this fall. He spent the previous two seasons as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator at his alma mater, the University of Louisiana Monroe. He previously served as an assistant at UAPB from 2006-2010.

SWAC Media Day is July 25 at the Sheraton-Birmingham. The head coach and two players from each SWAC football team will attend to discuss the upcoming season with the media beginning at 10 a.m.