Lineup set for Nashville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas will send some heavy hitters to SEC football media days along with Coach Sam Pittman next week.

Senior quarterback KJ Jefferson, junior tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and junior defensive end Landon Jackson will be the three Razorback representatives at the annual media gathering next week in Nashville, Tenn.

The early kickoff to the 2023 college football season will be held at the Nashville Grand Hyatt, a first-time venue for SEC media days, which has begun to rotate around the SEC footprint under the leadership of Commissioner Greg Sankey in his ninth year at the helm.

After a long run in Birmingham, Ala., where the SEC is headquartered, from its inception in 1985 through 2017, SEC media days have been held in Atlanta two of the past four years (2018, 2022) in which the event has taken place. There was no SEC media days in 2020 in the year of the covid-19 pandemic.

Pittman and the three Razorback players will appear in the morning session Wednesday, July 19, joining Alabama, Florida and Kentucky on that day. Pittman will make his third appearance in his fourth year as Arkansas head coach. He has led the Hogs to a 19-17 record in three seasons, including a 7-6 mark and a 55-53 Liberty Bowl win in three overtimes over Kansas last season.

SEC media days will start Monday, with Sankey opening the proceedings with his annual address, followed by representatives from LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M.

The quartet of national champion Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt will participate Tuesday, and the event will wrap up Thursday with Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Jefferson, heading into his third seasons as Arkansas' starter, will be participating in his second media days. He and Sanders will comprise one of the most experienced and productive quarterback-tailback tandems in college football this fall.

There will be more defensive linemen (7) and offensive linemen (6) in attendance than quarterbacks as the SEC goes through somewhat of a transition at the star position, meaning Jefferson stands as one of the most veteran signal-callers in the conference and country.

Jefferson will be one of five quarterbacks at the event, joining LSU's Jayden Daniels, Mississippi State's Will Rogers, South Carolina's Spencer Rattler and Tennessee's Joe Milton III.

Jefferson, a 6-3, 246-pounder, has 5,816 passing yards with 48 touchdowns and a 65.5% completion rate, as well as 1,429 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns in his career. The fifth-year senior from Sardis, Miss., has Arkansas records held by Ryan Mallett, Tyler Wilson, Brandon Allen and Matt Jones in his sights this season.

Sanders, a 6-2, 237-pounder who is in his third year as a dedicated running back, is coming off the fourth-best rushing season in school history. The Rockledge, Fla., product rushed for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns last season to rank second in the SEC in rushing yardage behind Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins (1,565), a sophomore who is also scheduled to attend media days.

The only Arkansas players to exceed Sanders' rushing total from last year are 2019 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Darren McFadden, who rushed for 1,830 yards in 2007 and 1,647 yards in 2006, and Alex Collins, who put up 1,577 yards in 2015.

Jackson is a Texarkana, Texas, graduate who ha 23 tackles and 3 sacks as a 7-game starter last season. The 6-7, 269-pounder came on strong toward the season's end after fully recovering from knee surgery he underwent as a freshman at LSU in 2021.