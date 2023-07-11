Little Rock shooting leaves 2 men dead, another person wounded

Little Rock police on Tuesday were investigating a shooting on Pine Street that left two men dead and another person wounded, a tweet from the department stated.



Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Pine Street around 3:33 p.m., the tweet states, and located two males fatally shot and a third person who had been wounded but was in stable condition after treatment.



Police secured the area, and spokesman Mark Edwards said he thinks the incident was isolated and that there is no risk to the wider public.



The city’s emergency dispatch log shows a report of a disturbance in progress at 2110 Pine St. around 1:16 p.m. and then four ShotSpotter activations — two at 2110 Pine St. and two at 2115 Pine St. — between 3:35 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. It was not immediately clear how or if those reports are related to the homicide.



Whitney Cunningham, who lives in the neighborhood, said that her son, 13, and her mother witnessed two brothers being shot in what they described as a drive-by.

They saw one of the brothers parked outside 2115 Pine St., and when the other brother left the house to come to the vehicle, a red car pulled up, and someone in it fired at him from the passenger seat, Cunningham said. The red car then drove off to the south, she said.

Edwards was not yet able to confirm or deny that the two deceased victims were brothers or anything about the nature of the shooting Tuesday evening, he said. The investigation into the homicides is ongoing.