Little Rock Zoo sets Hiland Dairy Dollar Day for Saturday





The Little Rock Zoo and Hiland Dairy will mark their 12-year anniversary as partners this Saturday with the annual Hiland Dairy Dollar Day.

During the event from 9. a.m.-3:30 p.m., all admissions to the zoo will be $1 and parking will be free.

The zoo will also sell Hiland products — including iced tea, milk and other beverages — for $1, while supplies last.

According to the zoo, Hiland has contributed nearly $800,000 to the zoo in the form of cash sponsorships and in-kind product donations during their dozen-year relationship.

As part of the renewal of their annual commitment to the zoo via an in-kind product and cash sponsorship, Hiland is giving the zoo a $10,000 capital gift. It will also sponsor the zoo’s GloWild fundraising event in November.

In addition to providing sponsorship for the discount week, Hiland Dairy provided the zoo with in-kind product donations for Café Africa, for special events, and has provided free advertising opportunities for the zoo on its milk cartons. The annual sponsorship totals nearly $98,000.

The zoo will have hydration stations with free water and multiple first aid stations. Guests are allowed to bring re-fillable water bottles.

Clint Albright, a Hiland Dairy representative, said in a press release “the Little Rock Zoo is all about families" and that he was “excited for the future of the zoo and happy to see so many families at the zoo the year.”



