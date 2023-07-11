Main Street Arkansas adds Alma, Hamburg to Arkansas Downtown Network





ALMA -- Main Street Arkansas added Crawford County's second-largest city to its Arkansas Downtown Network.

Main Street Arkansas provides technical assistance and design services to help create economic development in downtown areas in the state, according to a Division of Arkansas Heritage news release Monday. Its approach to downtown revitalization focuses on design, economic restructuring, organization and promotion.

Main Street Arkansas added Hamburg to the Downtown Network alongside Alma, the release states. Calico Rock, which has partnered with the network since 2020, was recently designated a Main Street Program as well.

Downtown Network cities received access to Main Street Arkansas's quarterly training, organizational assistance and limited technical assistance from Main Street staff members, among other services and benefits, according to the release.

"We are inspired by communities like Alma, Hamburg and Calico Rock, who make the commitment to historic preservation and placemaking," Main Street Arkansas Director Greg Phillips said in the release. "We are excited to partner with these downtown districts to assist in revitalization and to highlight what makes them special."



