Man arrested on murder charge in College Station death

Pulaski County deputies on Monday arrested a man who confessed to killing a man whose suspicious death they were investigating, resulting in capital murder charges filed against him, a Tuesday tweet from the county policing agency states.



Deputies were called to East 39th Street in College Station on Monday for a report of a suspicious death, agency spokeswoman Kristin Knox said. The deputies located the victim, identified as Donell Peterman, 56, the tweet states.



Charles Pepper, 47, told deputies he killed Peterman, Knox said. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond Tuesday, jail records showed.