Little Rock house catches fire Tuesday; 1 found dead, officials say

A man was found dead after firefighters responded to a call about a house fire on Berkshire Drive early Tuesday, officials said.

Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Jason Weaver said Tuesday afternoon that dispatchers received a call from an occupant still trapped inside 64 Berkshire Drive and reported the fire there just after 1 a.m.

“We were able to rescue an adult female and get her medical services,” Weaver said. “But, during the initial check of the house, we found one adult male deceased.”

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Weaver said the fire was strong near the carport and front room, and that firefighters were stopped from getting in the front. But they were able to enter through the back to rescue the woman, he said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, Weaver said.