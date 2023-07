Walker Powell of Fayetteville fires to the plate as a member of the Double-A Tennessee Smokies, a farm club of the Chicago Cubs. Powell played college baseball at Southern Mississippi, where he was 30-10 with a 2.86 ERA. (Photo courtesy of Lindsay Coward/Tennessee Smokies)

Walker Powell has landed on the fast track after battling injuries and being overlooked at times in his baseball career. Powell Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Climbing the ranks

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content