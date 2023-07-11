More UA players swiped up in draft

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas standouts and signees populated rounds three through 10 in the Major League Baseball amateur draft Monday.

The Razorbacks had six signees from the top-ranked class in the country inked by Coach Dave Van Horn and his staff taken in the first 10 rounds, along with five members of the 2023 team, plus a transfer pitcher in Craig Yoho.

Of the 12 current or potential Razorbacks already selected, seven were taken within the first 100 picks, including left-handed pitcher Hunter Hollan and outfielder Tavian Josenberger in the third round Monday.

Rounds 11 through 20 will take place today in Seattle, site of tonight's All-Star game.

Hollan, of Hallsville, Texas, was the fourth player taken on the second day of the draft, going to the Cincinnati Reds with pick No. 74.

Josenberger, a transfer from Kansas who is from Kansas City, elevated his draft profile with a big season for the Hogs and wound up being taken with pick No. 100 in the third round by the Baltimore Orioles.

Outfielders Jace Bohrofen and Jared Wegner were taken in rounds six and nine, respectively. Bohrofen, of Oklahoma City, was selection No. 184 by the Toronto Blue Jays. Wegner, a native of Kearney, Neb., who transferred from Creighton, was chosen by the New York Yankees at No. 282, meaning all three primary starting outfielders for Arkansas in 2023 were drafted in the first 10 rounds.

The Razorbacks' historic signing class, which had four players -- infielders Aidan Miller, Nazzan Zanetello and Walker Martin and outfielder Kendall George -- chosen through the first 52 picks covering two rounds, had two more players chosen Monday.

Right-handed pitcher Dylan Questad of Waterford, Wis., went with pick No. 150 in the fifth round to the Minnesota Twins, and right-hander Barrett Kent of Pottsboro, Texas, was taken with pick No. 234 in the eighth round by the Los Angeles Angels.

Yoho, a transfer commitment who pitched last season at Indiana and one of the more intriguing stories of the draft, was taken by the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth round at pick No. 242 and is likely to sign.

Additionally, former Shiloh Christian High School standout Marcus Brown, a shortstop at Oklahoma State, was the 138th pick, the first selection in the fifth round, by the Washington Nationals.

The Razorbacks have also received good news on several of their top-rated signees. Right-handed pitcher Gabe Gaeckle and left-handed pitcher Tucker Holland both said they were not going to sign professionally, keeping with their UA commitments. Paired with left-hander Adam Hachman of Wentzville, Mo., the Razorbacks held on to three of their top 100 prospects in the class.

Hachman was ranked No. 46 by Baseball America prior to his injury. Gaeckle, a 5-11, 185-pounder from Aptos, Calif., was the No. 51 prospect by Perfect Game, and Holland, a 6-5, 240-pounder from Burlington, N.C., was No. 87 by Perfect Game.

Hollan, 21, went 8-2 with a 4.13 ERA as the Razorbacks' Friday night starter for much of the season. The draft slot for the transfer from San Jacinto (Texas) College comes with an approximate pick value of $975,000.

MLB.com's Jim Callis called Hollan one of college baseball's top southpaws during the streaming draft show.

"There weren't a lot of college lefties, so they're getting some value there in terms of supply and demand," Callis said. "He was at San Jacinto and helped pitch them to the Junior College World Series the previous two years before he got to Arkansas.

"He showed better stuff than he had ever shown before in the fall -- shorter stints and the fastball was up to 97 mph. He brings more of a 90-92, really good command and control."

Callis added Hollan's "downer curveball could use more power, but it misses bats and he lands it well. He's got a two-plane slider and a changeup that has some tumble to it. He has a really good feel for mixing pitches, locating in the strike zone. He's not a high-ceiling guy, more of a high-floor guy who could move really quick."

Hollan told WholeHogSports, "It's a cool experience and something you can't really prepare for. I'm excited and I'm ready to get to work."

Hollan said the Reds were a "sleeper team" with little dialogue between them, but he knew he had a chance to be selected by any team.

Josenberger batted .286 with 10 home runs and 13 stolen bases in his lone season with the Hogs as a spark plug in the leadoff spot.

"He's hitting the ball with more authority this year after going to Arkansas," Callis said. "And he moved to center field, where he played as a freshman. He's got some quick-twitch athleticism.

"He's very versatile. Switch hitter, plus speed, average arm, probably fringy power. So you're looking at more of a table-setting type who could steal some bases, give you maybe 12 to 15 homers a year in pro ball."

Questad is the first Wisconsin high school pitcher taken in the first five rounds since 2006, according to the MLB Network.

"His fastball is his meal-ticket," Callis said, citing a velocity that sits between 92-94 mph and up to 97. "He's got a good slider, a curveball and a change-up and good depth on the breaking pitches. He's 6-1, 200 and might be more of a reliever body."

Bohrofen led the Razorbacks with a .318 batting average and 16 home runs in a breakout season for the transfer from Oklahoma.

Callis said he liked Bohrofen coming out of high school as a 2020 prospect and that the left-handed hitter accelerated in the Cape Cod League last summer.

"He played well in the Cape," he said. "One of the more dangerous hitters in the SEC. I like him. He's a left-handed hitter with a good swing. He's improved his contact. I think he's got a chance to be a decent hitter for average with solid power."

Wegner, 23, got off to a hot start for the Hogs before suffering a broken bone in his left thumb just prior to a three-game sweep of Tennessee. He finished with a .313 average, 15 home runs and 51 RBI.

"He was on our radar at Creighton last year, too," Callis said. "He was kind intriguing. The age works against him, and the age matters more for hitters than it does pitchers.

"But this guy's put up two pretty good years in a row. He makes good swing decisions, hits the ball hard. He's got good bat speed. For a 6-foot, 220-pound guy, he actually moves a little better than you thought. He broke his hand this year and he still hit 15 home runs."

Kent, a 6-3, 200-pounder, was a multi-sport athlete in high school with a three-pitch mix.

"I think he'll get more consistent as he gets physically stronger," Callis said, citing a fastball that reaches 96 mph with a down-hill plane and a "good, strong body. This could be a great sign."