Hill Harper, an actor known for his roles on "CSI: NY" and "The Good Doctor," announced Monday that he is running for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat and challenging Rep. Elissa Slotkin for the Democratic nomination. Harper is the sixth Democratic candidate to enter the race for retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat. Born in Iowa, Harper owns a house in Detroit and bought a coffee shop in the city in 2017. He attended Brown University and Harvard Law School before becoming an actor. He starred on the CBS show "CSI: NY" for nine seasons and appears on ABC's "The Good Doctor." Harper was appointed to President Barack Obama's cancer panel in 2012 as a survivor of the disease. In an interview with The Associated Press before his announcement, Harper described himself as a small business owner, a union member and an activist. He said that not being a "career politician" would serve as an advantage in Congress and that he plans to run a campaign "powered by the people, for the people." "Being an independent voice in the U.S. Senate is something I believe Michiganders want right now," Harper said. He faces a tough test in catching Slotkin in fundraising and campaigning. Slotkin has raised $5.8 million in just over four months, according to her campaign, and $3.6 million of it remains unspent. She has been endorsed by fellow Rep. Haley Stevens, a Democrat who represents parts of suburban Detroit.

Jamie Foxx has been spotted in public for the first time since he was hospitalized with a mystery "health complication" in the spring. TMZ obtained video recorded Sunday showing Foxx waving from a mega-boat cruising the Chicago River. He was seen waving to a passing vessel that gave him a cheer. Oscar-winner Foxx was hospitalized for several weeks after suffering a medical problem while in Georgia filming a movie for Netflix. The reason for Foxx's hospitalization sudden has not been released. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," Corinne Foxx, the actor's daughter, wrote in a statement posted to Instagram in April. "The family asks for privacy during this time."