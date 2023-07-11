Alliance to protect

against cyberattacks

The Arkansas Municipal League announced Monday a strategic alliance with the Forge Institute of Little Rock to help cities and small businesses fortify against cyber breaches.

The partnership is through the Arkansas Cyber Defense Center (ACDC), a program run by Forge at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

"The ACDC represents a significant stride towards our collective commitment to protecting our cities, towns and utilities from ever-increasing cyber threats," said Mark Hayes, executive director for the municipal league. "We strongly encourage all our member cities to take full advantage of the services provided by the ACDC to ensure they are protected against potential cyberattacks."

Any Arkansas-based small business or municipality that's interested in a free cyber assessment can request one at www.forge.institute/acdc.

-- Andrew Moreau

U.S. to help victims

of farm loan bias

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has opened an application process for financial assistance aimed at agricultural workers who experienced discrimination in the department's farm lending programs.

The free application is open to farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs and/or are currently debtors with assigned or assumed farm loan debt subject to discrimination from USDA before January 2021, according to a Department news release.

"The opening of the application process is an important step in delivering on our commitment of providing financial assistance to those who faced discrimination in USDA farm lending, as swiftly and efficiently as possible," said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Those who are eligible can apply online, submit a hard copy application via U.S. mail or deliver applications in person at USDA local offices; the online application and information on submitting the paper application can be found at 22007apply.gov.

Applications can be submitted through Oct. 31 and will be reviewed in November or December, with payments to be disbursed soon after, according to the news release.

-- Cristina LaRue

State index begins

week with 8.05 gain

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 832.74, up 8.05.

"U.S. stocks moved higher on Monday after a losing week as investors prepare for a series of inflation data later this week along with the start of the second-quarter earnings season," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. rose 2.9% to lead the index Monday.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.