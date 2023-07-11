Northeastern U.S. awash after heavy rainfall





ANDOVER, Vt. -- Rescue teams raced into Vermont on Monday after heavy rain drenched parts of the Northeast, washing out roads, forcing evacuations and halting some airline travel. One person was killed in New York as she was trying to leave her home.

Mike Cannon of Vermont Urban Search and Rescue said crews from North Carolina, Michigan and Connecticut were among those helping to get to towns that have been unreachable since torrents of rain belted the state overnight. The towns of Londonderry and Weston were inaccessible, Cannon said, and rescuers were heading there to do welfare checks. Water levels at several dams were being closely monitored.

There have been no reports of injuries or deaths related to the flooding in Vermont, according to state emergency officials. Roads were closed across the state, including many along the spine of the Green Mountains.





Some people canoed their way to the Cavendish Baptist Church in Vermont, which had turned into a shelter. About 30 people waited it out, some of them making cookies for firefighters who were working to evacuate and rescue others.

"People are doing OK. It's just stressful," shelter volunteer Amanda Gross said.

Vermont Rep. Kelly Pajala said she and about six others had to evacuate early Monday from a four-unit apartment building on the West River in Londonderry.

"The river was at our doorstep," said Pajala. "We threw some dry clothes and our cats into the car and drove to higher ground."

The slow-moving storm reached New England in the morning after hitting parts of New York and Connecticut on Sunday. Additional downpours in the region Monday raised the potential for flash flooding.

One of the worst hit places was New York's Hudson Valley, where rescuers found the body of a woman in her 30s whose home was surrounded by water. The force of the flash flooding dislodged boulders, which rammed into the woman's house and damaged part of its wall, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus told The Associated Press. Two other people escaped.

"She was trying to get through (the flooding) with her dog," Neuhaus said, "and she was overwhelmed by tidal wave-type waves."

He said many roads and bridges were washed out. Officials believed everyone was accounted for, but they were trying to reach people to make sure they were OK.

Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage. In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a news conference Monday that the storm sent "cars swirling in our streets" and dumped a "historic" amount of rain.

"Nine inches of rain in this community," Hochul said during a briefing on a muddy street in Highland Falls. "They're calling this a '1,000-year event.'"

"It seems like the worst has passed in terms of the volume coming down. But now our job is to make sure that the roads and the bridges are passable," Hochul said at a second briefing in a hard-hit section of the Finger Lakes.

Still, the governor said she was expanding the state of emergency to cover other areas of the state.





Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said there have been reports of flooding in central and western Massachusetts and state emergency management officials have been in touch with local authorities.

"Right now things are under control, though the water is still accumulating, so we're going to continue to watch that through the afternoon and the evening," she said.





Atmospheric scientists say destructive flooding events across the globe have this in common: Storms are forming in a warmer atmosphere, making extreme rainfall a reality right now. The additional warming that scientists predict is coming will only make it worse.

The storm also interrupted air and rail travel. There were hundreds of flight cancellations at Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports and more than 200 canceled at Boston's Logan Airport in the last 24 hours, according to the Flightaware website. Amtrak temporarily suspended service between Albany and New York.

Information for this article was contributed by Kathy McCormack, Michael Hill, Mark Pratt and Steve LeBlanc of The Associated Press.

In this photo provided by the Metropolitan Transit Authority, water flows over the Metro North train tracks along the Hudson River during a flash flood, Sunday, July 9, 2023, near Manitou, N.Y. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day, Monday. (Courtesy of the MTA via AP)



In this photo provided by the Metropolitan Transit Authority, MTA workers assess flood damage to train tracks after a flash flood, Monday, July 10, 2023, near Manitou, N.Y. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day, Monday. (Courtesy of the MTA via AP)



Nancy Cain, of Brattleboro, Vt., walks her dog Zephyr as the rain pours down near the West River in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)



Ashley Heath, a person facing homelessness in Brattleboro, Vt., looks over an area where she and others would camp under the Elm Street Bridge near the Whetstone Brook that flooded, Monday, July 10, 2023. In her three months of camping in that spot, this is the worst she has seen the water level. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)



Governor Kathy Hochul, fourth from right, and an entourage of emergency workers, resident, and journalists pass along Main Street damaged the previous day by floodwaters, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Highland Falls, N.Y. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. One person in New York's Hudson Valley has drowned as she was trying to leave her home. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, center, arrives alongside Orange County Executive Steven Newhaus, left, on Main Street, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Highland Falls, N.Y. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. One person in New York's Hudson Valley has drowned as she was trying to leave her home. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



Pedestrians pass a local river whose heavy current flooded nearby Main Street, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Highland Falls, N.Y. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. One person in New York's Hudson Valley has drowned as she was trying to leave her home. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



Governor Kathy Hochul and an entourage of emergency workers and journalists pass along Main Street, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Highland Falls, N.Y. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. One person in New York's Hudson Valley has drowned as she was trying to leave her home. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)



Governor Kathy Hochul, center, alongside an entourage of emergency workers and officials, speaks to members of the media on a floodwater-damaged Main Street, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Highland Falls, N.Y. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. One person in New York's Hudson Valley has drowned as she was trying to leave her home. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)











Gallery: Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast







