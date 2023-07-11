NWA Letters to the Editor

Cities and counties

The headline in July 6 paper read, "State's surplus revenue hits $1.161B in '23."

That is certainly good news. No doubt there will, and should be, calls for more tax cuts. Here is a tax cut that would benefit everyone in the state: Entirely eliminate the sales tax on food.

As I understand it, the state tax is 0.125% on food. Here in Siloam Springs we pay 3.125%. It seems the city and county are adding another 3% tax on food. In Fayetteville, it's even higher.

It should be zero in every county and city in the state.

Eric Mason

Siloam Springs

The Supreme Court that struck down affirmative action is "not a normal Supreme Court," as President Biden pointed out recently. He did not elaborate on his statement. But I don't mind pointing out why I think it is certainly not a normal Supreme Court.

First, two of the justices lied their way onto the court. Both Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh were involved in sexual harassment cases in the middle of their confirmation process. Both fooled the Senate panels by lying through their teeth and getting angry. Thomas called it a "public lynching," using his race to help him (then hypocritically votes to strike down affirmative action). Kavanaugh got mad at the questions about his drinking parties in college. He yelled that "Yeah, I like beer." Somehow, this was supposed to make him more normal, like the all-American beer drinker. But both men were accused of sexual harassment and Kavanaugh of rape. Republicans in the Senate pushed hard for their confirmation and now they are there for life. Thomas also broke ethics rules by not reporting large donations and lavish paid vacations from wealthy Republican Harlan Crow. And he is not the only one on this Supreme Court to violate ethics rules. Justice Samuel Alito also did not disclose a paid-for luxury fishing trip to Alaska by wealthy conservative Paul Singer. The ethics rules are in place so that no individual can influence the court.

Republicans have wanted to get rid of affirmative action for years. Ronald Reagan supported ending AA in his campaign for president and after he was elected. And everyone knows that Ronald Reagan is held on a pedestal by Republicans. The last opinion piece I wrote for the paper was about the LEARNS Act being a racist bit of legislation. And in it I accused the present Republican party of being a "white supremist" party. But I'm beginning to believe that they have been this sort of party going all the way back to Ronald Reagan (and maybe further).

Affirmative action was never an open-door policy for Black students. They had to have the required grades just like the white students. It just required admissions to look at both equally. Educational experts, both Black and white, referred to it sometimes as a "Band-aid" for the situation. Without it in place anymore, admissions won't have to consider both races of students. Most of them will anyway because the law has been in place so long and because it is the right thing to do. But there will be some colleges that will feel free to do as they please. No more "Band-aids" in their way.

Steven Trulock

Fayetteville