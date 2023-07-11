Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

One person dead, another shot as fire erupts in Sheridan apartment

by I.C. Murrell | Today at 8:37 a.m.
Police lights

One person was found dead and another was shot inside an apartment complex in Sheridan on Tuesday.

The Grant County Office of Emergency Management received a 911 call around 2:54 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident at the Sheridan Heights Estates on South Eagle Street. 

Upon arrival, officers found a shooting victim who was transported for medical care, according to a news release from Sheridan police.

Officers noticed a fire within the apartment and suppressed it, according to police. The suspect was apprehended inside the apartment after quelling the fire, but another person was found dead inside.

“Further details will emerge as the investigation continues,” Police Chief Jason Teague said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT