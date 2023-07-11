100 years ago

July 11, 1923

Fish in the Arkansas River have received baths in liquors destroyed by the officers since the Volstead act went into effect, and there has been much speculation as to whether the alcoholic beverages have had any effect on the fish, but this question never has been settled. Now another question arises. It is: "If vinegar floods the river waters, will the result be pickled fish?" The fish in the river below Little Rock probably received their first bath in pure fruit vinegar yesterday morning, when a 30,000 gallon vat filled with vinegar was emptied at the Ozark Fruit Company's new plant. Approximately 23,100 gallons of the sour liquid flowed from the vat before employees succeeded in stopping the leak.

50 years ago

July 11, 1973

HOT SPRINGS -- Beverly Ann Fanning, Miss Malvern at this year's Miss Arkansas Pageant and the only black contestant this year, is taking her unique situation in stride. Miss Fanning, 18, said that before the Pageant she had worried some about whether she would be "rejected or get too much attention," but that the other girls made her feel at home. She said she had not really worried about being the only black contestant because she had "never dreamed" that she would be here when she competed for the Miss Malvern title.

25 years ago

July 11, 1998

C.M. "Pod" Rogers, former owner of The Hope Star, was the self-appointed promoter of Hope as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." "Here in Hope, we weigh our melons and document them and tell the world," Rogers said in a 1977 interview. He appeared on numerous national television shows promoting the city's best-known crop.

10 years ago

July 11, 2013

The U.S. Geological Survey will use a small airplane to study the New Madrid Seismic Zone this month and asks that people not be alarmed at seeing it flying at low levels, said Jennifer LaVista, a spokesman for the survey. The plane, a red and white single-engine Cessna, will make low-level flights over a 1,400-square-mile area over northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri and western Tennessee. A magnetometer on the airplane will measure the magnetic field of the earth, which is related to rock formations below the earth's surface, LaVista said. The flights are part of an ongoing earthquake research program designed to identify hidden geological features, such as changes in rock types. LaVista said the magnetic survey may help map shallow concealed faults associated with the New Madrid Seismic Zone. The New Madrid fault system, which was the center of several large earthquakes in 1811-12, has been the most active seismic region east of the Rocky Mountains for the past 40 years, LaVista said. Sequences of earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 7-8 also occurred in the area in 1450, 900 and 2300 B.C. "Anyone observing the low-flying airplane should not be alarmed," LaVista said. "The airplane is operated by experienced pilots who are specially trained for low-level flying."