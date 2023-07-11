Project expands hunting land at Frog Bayou

A $2.2 million project to establish moist-soil units in the new acreage at Frog Bayou Wildlife Management Area in Crawford County is being paid for by a matching grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Work is underway this summer to move about 180,000 yards of dirt and lay about 25,000 feet of underground pipe to irrigate and flood the moist-soil units, which will complement the seven existing units on the tract.

"This is the first habitat restoration grant we've ever gotten from the Land and Water Conservation Fund," said Jason "Buck" Jackson, state wetland program coordinator for Game and Fish. "We bought this new piece of property seven years ago, and we finally got our ducks in a row, we've gotten our permits and, more importantly, this grant to start building this into a great moist-soil complex."

Frog Bayou Wildlife Management Area was established by Game and Fish in 2005 in partnership with Ducks Unlimited and the Natural Resources Conservation Service as one the agency's newest wildlife management areas. Of the 812 acres in the original purchase, about 320 acres have been devoted to moist-soil management, Jackson said. The area managed for waterfowl hunting at Frog Bayou is used by a large number of hunters, he said.

Habitats on the area are managed for a diversity of species, but a primary focus has been intensive management of seven moist-soil units to produce high-quality habitat for waterfowl and other wetland-dependent wildlife. Natural vegetation and invertebrates that dwell in the moist-soil units during the winter migration are highly desirable for waterfowl, especially for ducks, as they prepare to return to the northern breeding grounds.

This addition at Frog Bayou will push the total acreage devoted to moist-soil management by Game and Fish to over 10,000 acres with more than 200 units, Jackson said.