Pulaski County extends road closure on Arkansas 161

A temporary road closure on Arkansas 161 in Pulaski County this week has been extended three days, the county announced Tuesday.

Previously scheduled from July 10 through 14, the closure that runs through the Arkansas 161 and Wayne Street intersection has been extended through July 17 due to weather.

The closure, with the purpose of the installation of safety improvements at Harris Elementary School, is part of Pulaski County’s 120-day asphalt overlay and safety improvement project on Arkansas 161.

Detour signs will be placed at the intersection of Roundtop Road and Arkansas 161 and on Rixie Road to direct traffic.

Local traffic and area residents will still have access to the area during the closure. Only through traffic and truck traffic will be affected.



