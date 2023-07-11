Renovation project moves forward at Bentonville’s Phillips Park

BENTONVILLE -- Work should start early this fall on Phillips Park's renovation, an official said.

An update on park plans was given at the Planning Commission's meeting Wednesday.

City projects don't need commission approval because they go through an internal large-scale development process, said David Wright, Parks and Recreation director. He said it's important to keep the Planning Commission involved with the informational update.

The Phillips Park face-lift is part of a $266 million bond for capital projects and refinancing voters approved in April 2021. Voters extended a 1-cent sales tax approved in 2003 to repay the bonds. The bond will pay for $32.75 million for park improvements.

City officials hope a $15 million renovation will transform the 50-acre park at 3108 S.E. J St. into one of the premier baseball complexes in the state. Residents established Phillips Park several decades ago after Harlan Phillips donated land for what became Field No. 1, Wright said.

Field No. 2 was added, then came fields 3 through 5 -- the number of baseball fields there today, according to Wright.

Original plans showed the park with a potential for 10 full-size ball fields, batting cages, an inclusive playground, a food truck park, parking and a maintenance support area, according to city documents.

Plans have changed a bit after the first bid process came in at more than $10 million over the $15 million set aside for the project. A new round of bidding is underway, and city staff will review bids this week, Wright said.

Wright said construction could begin Oct. 1 depending on the bids. Construction should last about a year.

Phase one will include seven new fields and minor fixes to existing Field No. 1 along with batting cages, a concession area and maintenance support area, Wright said.

A ballpark is shown, Friday, July 7, 2023 at Phillipâ€™s Park in Bentonville. Work should start this summer on a $15 million renovation to Phillips Park in Bentonville. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



