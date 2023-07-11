Rousseau’s Camaro

I was throwing my golf clubs into my car when I noticed the Camaro--a late model ZL1. Let's say it was a 2020.

I've never been a fan of the Camaro and don't keep up anymore (Karen let her subscription to Car and Driver lapse; I only see it at the doctor's office) but there is a vestigial car guy in me. I get emails from the bringatrailer.com auction site and admit I've daydreamed about putting in a bid on a 32k-mile 2011 Porsche Boxster Spyder powered by a 3.4-liter flat-six paired with a six-speed manual trans-axle or a 1967 Triumph TR4A powered by a 2,138cc inline-four paired with a four-speed.

But I'm not even window shopping now. I'm perfectly content with my car. My, ahem, station wagon.

But the ZL1 isn't your typical suburban sporty SUV alternative. The ZL1 is badass, Chevy's answer to the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. It has a Corvette Z06 engine, a 650-hp supercharged V-8. It is worth noticing.

I was going to walk over and take a closer look--I wanted to see if it was a stick shift--but I noticed the car was idling.

A time traveler from 1957 was sitting behind the wheel, behind mirrored aviator shades, wearing a blindingly white T-shirt with (I am not making this up) some sort of cigarette hard pack, rolled up in his left sleeve, riding over the bicep he was pressing against the car door through the opened window. He had a lit heater in his hand. I imagine his hair was greased back with Wildroot. I couldn't see his trousers, but he had to be wearing oil-stained 501s. And probably motorcycle boots. Maybe Chuck Taylors.

I looked around to make sure they weren't shooting a Bleu de Chanel ad. And I didn't engage the guy, because I could imagine the conversation.

"Nice car," I'd say.

And he'd slowly turn his head, reach up and slide his glasses a fraction of an inch down his nose so he could peer over them in my direction. And he'd give me an almost imperceptible nod of his head. Yeah. I know. Nerd.

Or worse, he'd break character and start telling me how it's better on gas than you might expect.

There are a couple of ways reasonable people might perceive this tableau.

I can understand some thinking that the Camaro ZL1 is an absurd vehicle. It is overkill, inherently dangerous if used for what it's designed to be used for, and merely owning one might give others cause to wonder for what it is you are trying to compensate. And while it is not so expensive as many comparable vehicles (the 2024 models start at around $76,000), it's pretty pricey as toys go.

A Camaro ZL1 has a lot more in common with a Glock G43X MOS than a bowl of spicy chickpeas with tomatoes and kale.

And the driver could be accused of costuming himself as a '50s greaser. It was 95 degrees. It was in the parking lot of a golf course where gentlemen's fashions tend to run toward completely sensible medleys of Dri-FIT orange and pink over bone or khaki-colored nylon shorts. (You know, what grown-ups wear.)

What a poseur, one might think.

I'm not saying all this didn't run through my mind as I changed out of my golf shoes and slipped on my apres-round skateboard shoes (I don't skateboard, but they are comfortable and don't look like Crocs). The pettiness is strong in this one and, as I see it, a big part of my job is being pretty judgy about things.

But I really love this guy. He maketh my spirit to shine.

I don't know how self-aware he was--not everybody over-thinks every little thing--but it doesn't really matter whether he intentionally affected "his look" or not. Maybe he's just one of those guys who always wears T-shirts and jeans, maybe that's his default position, maybe he identifies as Ponyboy Curtis. So what. It's his prerogative, and honesty compels me to say he wore it well.

So he drives an insensible street-legal race car, a growling vehicle indifferent to our staggering environment and its accelerating woes that some people would consider loud and vulgar? It's difficult to work up any moral outrage about that. Few of us abstain from having nice things; our hearts will want what they want. Few of us are wise enough to spurn material privilege, even as we understand material privilege is problematic in a world where there is suffering.

Rousseau asserted in "Discourse on the Arts and Sciences" (1750), that the pursuit of luxury is corrupting both morally and physically. He believed there were real physiological consequences, with men becoming soft and effeminate, hiding their deformed and bloated bodies beneath exquisite silk and linen raiment.

But Rousseau was one of history's great hypocrites--a morally astute intellect who, in his personal life, behaved monstrously. He was an eloquent champion of the happy obligations and joys of family life who immediately consigned each of his five children to foundling hospitals (where, at the time, their chances of survival were slim). He thought human beings were naturally good, and that society was to blame for rewarding deceitfulness, exploitation, and one's alienation from others--that the world's only real problem was its obsession with status--but he slavishly pursued fame and luxury for himself.

This sort of Rousseauean hypocrisy is so common as to have become a cliché. Scratch a moralist, discover a lecher, a social climber, a bad domestic partner. We are right not to trust the judgmental and the callers down of brimstone to live up to their own rhetoric.

Not because they are necessarily wrong about the morality of owning a certain kind of car or a certain kind of gun or the duties we owe to each other, but because moral astuteness is so often coupled with frailty. (Gandhi had his issues.) Maybe it takes a thief: Rousseau could only propose a better morality because he was intimately familiar with the failings he meant to redress. So often the things we rail against are demons we detest in ourselves.

I'd rather be with Ponyboy, with his unfiltered darts and his rumbling motor and the fifth of whiskey he has invariably stashed under his seat than in those marble halls where nerds in business wear make high-sounding pronouncements as they vie for our attention and chase their own dreams of power and fortune.

But make mine a 1970 Shelby GT500.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@adgnewsroom.com.