Sanders reappoints Marshall as commissioner of the Arkansas State Bank Department

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has reappointed Susannah Marshall as commissioner of the Arkansas State Bank Department, officials with the Arkansas Department of Commerce announced in a news release Monday.

First appointed by former Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2020, Marshall is the 22nd commissioner of the Arkansas State Bank Department. Her current appointment will last four years, said Clark Cogbill, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Commerce.

"Susannah has been an exemplary leader for the Arkansas State Bank Department," Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald said in the news release. "Her institutional experience and knowledge ensure that the State Bank Department has a capable leader in service to our state's banking industry."

Marshall served as a commercial bank examiner for the department from 1995 to 2003. She became a financial analyst in 2005 and was promoted to financial analyst supervisor before being named deputy bank commissioner in 2007.

"I am honored that Governor Sanders and Secretary McDonald have given me the opportunity to continue to serve as the Commissioner of the Arkansas State Bank Department," Marshall said in the statement.

"As Commissioner, I have worked to help our state's banking industry grow, and I aim to increase these efforts as we build stronger regulatory partnerships that will enable Arkansas banks to be national leaders in banking and finance," she said.

Marshall's annual salary is $166,428.70, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

The Arkansas State Bank Department is responsible for regulating commercial banks with main offices in Arkansas. As of March 31, 2023, the agency supervised 73 state-chartered commercial banks with total assets of more than $153 billion.

The state agency is also charged with supervising the bank holding companies of Arkansas' state-chartered banks, state-chartered trust companies, regional and county industrial development corporations, industrial loan institutions, and capital development companies, according to the department's website.

In 2020, Marshall replaced Candace Franks, who served 40 years with the agency and was appointed commissioner of the Arkansas State Bank Department by former Gov. Mike Beebe in 2007.

Marshall serves on the board of the Conference of State Bank Supervisors and is chair of the association's education foundation board of trustees. Earlier this year, Marshall was reappointed to serve a two-year term on the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council's state liaison committee.

Marshall earned her undergraduate degree in accounting from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro in May 1994. She graduated from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking in Dallas in 2002.