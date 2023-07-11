Searcy couple arrested on death by delivery charge in two overdose deaths

A Searcy couple face felony charges after authorities say they sold fentanyl to two people who then died of overdoses of the drug, a Tuesday news release from Searcy police states.



Leroy Sanders, 33, and Tara Sanders, 36, both of Searcy, both face felony charges of delivery of fentanyl and aggravated death by delivery, while Tara Sanders faces an additional felony count of furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility, the release states.



Authorities from the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force and Searcy police determined the two sold fentanyl to a 26-year-old woman who died by an overdose Sunday, the release states.



They suspect the two also sold fentanyl to a male Searcy resident in February that led to his death by an overdose, the release states.



When they were arrested on Monday, the two were out of jail on bond after a previous arrest related to fentanyl trafficking, the release states. The two were being held in the White County jail Tuesday evening with no bond amount listed, a jail inmate roster showed.



The charge of aggravated death by delivery was enshrined in law in April, when Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed Act 584, which allows those who deal fentanyl and other dangerous drugs to be charged in overdose deaths presumed to be caused by those drugs.



An emergency clause attached to the act meant that the law went into effect immediately. The text of the law states that the General Assembly included the emergency clause because it determined fentanyl overdose deaths are a public health crisis in the state.



Of the 496 autopsies performed at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory on people who died by drug overdose in 2021, the text states, 282, or more than 58%, of the deaths involved fentanyl. Five years before, in 2016, fentanyl was detected in just eight, or a little over 3%, of the 207 overdose autopsies, it stated.