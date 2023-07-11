Sebastian County prisoner escapes transport van in Lonoke

LONOKE -- The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation after a prisoner temporarily escaped a transport van Saturday.

A press release from the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office says a detention center van was transporting prisoners who were assigned to the Arkansas Department of Corrections in eastern Arkansas. A deputy stopped at a gas station in Lonoke around 11 a.m. where one of the prisoners, Joshua Abbott, 41, was able to escape from the van and fled on foot.

Arkansas State Police, Lonoke Police Department, Lonoke County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Department of Corrections had Abbott back in custody about 40 minutes later.

The release said the other prisoners in the van did not participate in the escape and were transferred to the Lonoke County Detention Center where they were later taken to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Abbott was transferred to the Arkansas Department of Corrections later in the day.

Abbott was previously charged for theft of property. He faces new charges from the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office of felony escape and fleeing.