Springdale Community Clinic director named chairman of Community Health Centers of Arkansas





SPRINGDALE -- Judd Semingson, chief executive of Community Clinic in Springdale, now leads the board for the largest primary care network in the state.

Semingson, 45, was chosen board chairman in a unanimous vote during the Community Health Centers of Arkansas board meeting in June. He succeeds Brigitte McDonald, chief executive of 1st Choice Healthcare in Corning.

Semingson holds a master's degree in health care administration and is an advanced practice registered nurse at the clinic in addition to his management responsibilities. Community Clinic's operations include 18 locations serving more than 42,000 patients a year in Northwest Arkansas.

The Community Health Centers of Arkansas consists of 11 Community Health Center organization members throughout the state. These centers serve more than 285,000 people each year at more than 200 locations.



