Teenager said to have pistol

A teenager was arrested and charged as an adult Monday morning after the manager at a Sherwood McDonald's called police after believing the suspect, an employee, was carrying a gun.

Alfred Bledsoe III, 17, of North Little Rock was charged with one count of being a minor in possession of a handgun, a misdemeanor, and one count of being in possession of a defaced firearm, a felony, police said.

According to an arrest report, the manager of the McDonald's pointed Bledsoe out to the responding officer, who proceeded to pat down Bledsoe and found a handgun in the teen's waistband. He was arrested at 10:53 a.m. and charged after the officer was told to charge him as an adult.

The gun did not have a serial number, the officer noted in the arrest report.

Man, 68, claims he killed state trooper

A man was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Monday after calling 911 and claiming he killed a state trooper, in addition to making threatening statements, police said.

Thomas Hope, 68, also had an outstanding felony warrant, according to his arrest report.

In addition to his claims about killing a state trooper, officers said he made "several threatening statements on video and audio recording" during the call to 911 and in one other incident. Officers arrested him at his home after serving the warrant, the report said.

Hope is still in custody at the Pulaski County jail Monday night, according to online jail records.