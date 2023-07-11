Turkey agrees to back Sweden’s NATO bid

VILNIUS, Lithuania -- Sweden's bid for membership in NATO took a big step forward Monday after Turkey agreed to remove one of the last major roadblocks in return for help in reviving Turkey's own chances of joining the European Union.

At talks in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, where U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are meeting for a two-day summit starting today, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan committed to put the Nordic country's accession protocol before parliament "as soon as possible," the head of NATO said.

"This is a historic day because we have a clear commitment by Turkey to submit the ratification documents to the Grand National Assembly, and to work also with the assembly to ensure ratification," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after a series of high-stakes meetings.

In return for Turkey's approving Sweden's membership, Sweden and Turkey would continue to work bilaterally against terrorism, Sweden would help reinvigorate Turkey's application to enter the European Union, and NATO would establish a new "special coordinator for counterterrorism," he said.

The two countries agreed that "counterterrorism cooperation is a long-term effort, which will continue beyond Sweden's accession to NATO," a NATO statement said.

"This is good for all of us," Stoltenberg said. "This is good for Sweden -- Sweden will become a full member -- and it's good for Turkey because Turkey is a NATO ally that will benefit from a stronger NATO."

Sweden's NATO accession has been held up by objections from Turkey since last year. The Turkish parliament's ratification of the accession protocol is one of the last steps in the process.

Stoltenberg made the announcement after talks with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of a NATO summit in Lithuania.

"Today we took a very big step on the road toward complete ratification," Kristersson said.





There was no comment from Erdogan on the move, which many saw as linked in part to Turkey's demands on other issues, particularly Erdogan's desire for support for European Union membership from European leaders and for F-16 fighter jets from the United States.

It's unclear when the Nordic country's membership might be approved, but the agreement appears to have taken the issue off the agenda of the summit, which was meant to focus uniquely on the war in Ukraine and Kyiv's own membership aspirations.

In a statement, Biden welcomed the agreement and said he will work with Turkey "on enhancing defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd NATO Ally."

Biden's reference to enhancing Turkey's defense capability was a nod to Biden's commitment to help Turkey acquire new F-16s, according to a U.S. administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment.

The Biden administration has backed Turkey's desire to buy 40 new F-16s as well as modernization kits from the U.S. It's a move some in Congress, most notably Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., have opposed over Turkey's blocking NATO membership for Sweden, its human rights record, its relations with Greece and other concerns.

In Washington, however, Menendez said he was "continuing to have my reservations" on providing the planes to Turkey. If the Biden administration can show that Turkey wouldn't use the F-16s belligerently against other NATO members, particularly its neighbor Greece, "then there may be a way forward," Menendez told reporters.

The NATO statement said Erdogan met on Monday with Stoltenberg and Kristersson to discuss the country's bid, which had been held up by Turkey's demands that Sweden crack down on dissidents whom Turkey considers terrorists, including pro-Kurdish activists and members of a religious group that Turkey has accused of planning a coup attempt in 2016.

Stoltenberg said that Turkey's relationship with the EU was "not an issue for NATO, it's an issue for the European Union." But he told reporters that "what Sweden agreed today as an EU member was to support actively the efforts to reinvigorate Turkey's EU accession process."

Hungary is the only other NATO member that has yet to approve Sweden's bid, but Hungarian officials have said that if Turkey's position changes, they would not obstruct the process.

Earlier Monday, Erdogan had warned that he would block Sweden's attempt to become the 32nd NATO ally unless European members of the military organization "pave the way" for Turkey to join the world's biggest trading bloc.

It was the first time that he had linked the two countries' aspirations in this way.

"Come and open the way for Turkey's membership in the European Union," Erdogan told reporters before flying to Vilnius. "When you pave the way for Turkey, we'll pave the way for Sweden, as we did for Finland."

On arriving in Vilnius, Erdogan first met with Kristersson, before breaking off for separate talks with European Council President Charles Michel.

Michel tweeted that he and Erdogan had "explored opportunities ahead to bring cooperation back to the forefront and re-energise our relations." Michel said he has tasked the European Commission to draw up a "report with a view to proceed in strategic and forward-looking manner."

Turkey first applied to join what is now the EU in 1987, but its membership talks have been at a standstill since 2018 due to democratic backsliding during Erdogan's presidency, concerns about the rule of law and rights abuses, as well as disputes with EU-member Cyprus.

Of the 31 NATO member countries, 22 are also members of the EU, like Sweden.

Stoltenberg and Kristersson said that Sweden would also help Turkey to improve its customs arrangements with the EU, and to try to obtain visa-free travel in Europe for its citizens. Turkey tried to achieve these goals in recent years but failed to meet the trading bloc's standards.

Information for this article was contributed by Karl Ritter, Lorne Cook, Suzan Fraser, Chris Megerian, Aamer Madhani and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press and by Ben Hubbard, Lara Jakes and Steven Erlanger of The New York Times.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, shakes hands with Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda after a media conference ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)



From left, the flags of Turkey, NATO and Sweden stand together at the venue of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)



Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda speaks during a media conference ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda participate in a media conference ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)



President Joe Biden is greeted by Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda as he arrives at Vilnius airport ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. Biden is in Lithuania to attend the NATO Summit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



FILE - Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Sweden's foreign minister expressed optimism on Monday, July 10, 2023, that Turkey will drop its objections to Swedish NATO membership, saying the Nordic's country's accession is a question of when, not if. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

