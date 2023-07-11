Union Pacific, rail union agree on paid sick leave

OMAHA, Neb. -- Union Pacific railroad has reached a tentative deal with a major union regarding paid sick leave.

The railroad and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD) said that the deal reached over the weekend provides up to eight paid sick leave days to around 5,900 railroad employees.

While all Union Pacific employees receive some form of paid leave, the proposed agreement will provide the union members an additional five paid sick days annually, prorated for 2023. Starting next year, they also will have the ability to convert up to three paid leave days for use as paid sick time.

If ratified by workers, Union Pacific, which is based in Omaha, Neb., will have paid sick leave agreements in place with all 13 of its labor unions, making it the second railroad in the industry to to do so.

"I want to thank SMART-TD leadership for their support as we work together to create an environment where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to deliver exceptional service to our customers," Union Pacific President and Chief Executive Officer Lance Fritz said in a release. "We are committed to continued collaboration with our labor partners and employees to further identify opportunities that support our best-in-class workforce."

Union Pacific's North Little Rock facility, often called the Jenks Shop, is the largest of its kind in the Union Pacific network and among the largest in the world, according to the company.

The majority of the complex is dominated by the main Jenks Shop heavy locomotive repair facility, with more than 272,000 square feet of space, 227,000 of which is devoted to the main shop floor.

At last report, the complex employed more than 1,100 people, who perform heavy maintenance on a fleet of 7,000 locomotives that pull more than 2,000 trains daily through the western two-thirds of the United States, according to the Union Pacific website.

Last month Norfolk Southern was the first major North American freight railroad to reach deals to provide paid sick time to all of its workers.

Other railroads like CSX, BNSF, Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are still negotiating with a number of their unions.

"Our members made it very clear in 2022 that quality-of-life issues and the ability to provide stability for their families in times of medical crisis was of the utmost importance," rail union President Jeremy Ferguson said in a news release. "On-demand sick days that do not amount to discipline from their employer are a historic step in the right direction for these men and women, and I am very proud of the effort that our General Chairmen on the UP properties put in to make this happen."

Shares of Union Pacific Corp. rose $204.86, or 1%, to close Monday at $204.86. Shares have traded between $242.36 and $183.69 in the past 52 weeks.