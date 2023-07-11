WH names interim head coach

White Hall School District named offensive coordinator Jason Mitchell the Bulldogs’ interim head football coach Monday.

Mitchell will lead White Hall through the 2023 season after the death of head coach Ryan Mallett last month.

White Hall athletic director Mark Cantwell said the administration had the players in mind when deciding to stick with someone already on staff.

“We felt like it was best to keep it in house and name an interim and not try to go outside or anything,” Cantwell said. “We wanted things to stay the same for the kids’ sake. It was all about the kids.” Cantwell said after the season, the administration will reconvene to decide how to proceed in naming a permanent head coach, and Mitchell will be a candidate.

Mitchell has been on the White Hall staff since 2018, the longest of any current football coach. Cantwell said the Bulldogs had plenty of great choices but went with Mitchell due to his tenure at the school.

“He did a really great job in the transition between Coach (Bobby) Bolding and Coach Mallett,” Cantwell said. “He was very instrumental in the changeover. He was actually the only coach who was left on staff. He stayed and kept the kids together. He did a really good job during the transition from Coach Bolding to Coach Mallett.” The Arkansas Activities Association athletic dead period just ended, but Cantwell said White Hall is taking an extra week to make the coaching transition to Mitchell before returning to the field.

“We got a lot of stuff to do this week with the team and with the kids,” Cantwell said. “Our kids come first, and they do to him, too. This is a big transition for him, so we’re trying to get this week behind us. We canceled all our 7-on-7s, team camps, everything we had this week, just so we can get everything lined out and get everybody on the same board, same path that we want to go.” The Bulldogs last took the field June 21 for a 7-on-7 event at the University of Arkansas. They will resume their preparation for the fall next week. Official football practices begin July 31, and the Bulldogs open the regular season Aug. 25 at home against Sheridan.

Cantwell said Mitchell will be able to keep the team together as the Bulldogs prepare for the upcoming season.

“He’ll be able to motivate the team well,” Cantwell said. “We have a really good staff, and he’ll be able to lead that staff in the direction that we think the program needs to go.”



