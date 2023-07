Little Rock police on Monday identified a woman who is wanted by U.S. Marshals in a June homicide near a Little Rock charity.

Karisha Grisby, 37, is wanted on a capital murder charge in the June 16 shooting of Devin Jones, 27, of Forrest City, according to a tweet from Little Rock police.

Police responding to the shooting just before 3 a.m. found Jones on 11th Street behind the Ronald McDonald House, where he was staying with family, authorities said at the time.