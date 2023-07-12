1 killed, 1 hurt by Sheridan gunfire

One person was found dead and another was shot inside an apartment complex in Sheridan on Monday.

The Grant County Office of Emergency Management received a 911 call around 2:54 p.m. in reference to a shooting at the Sheridan Heights Estates on South Eagle Street.

Upon arrival at the apartment complex, officers found a shooting victim who was transported for medical care, according to a news release from Sheridan police.

"As officers approached the suspect's apartment, they noticed a fire within the apartment," stated Police Chief Jason Teague in a press release. "Officers later apprehended the suspect inside the apartment after the fire had been suppressed."

The chief said officers then found another person dead inside the apartment and that more details on the case would be released this morning by his office.