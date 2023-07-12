7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: For a special family meal, serve Steak au Poivre (see recipe), along with roasted baby carrots, steamed fresh asparagus and dinner rolls. Make or buy a peach cobbler for dessert and top it with a dab of vanilla ice cream.

Plan ahead: Grill 2 extra steaks for Monday and make Monday's mashed potatoes tonight.

MONDAY: Use leftover steak for Beef and Potato Quesadillas. Chop leftover steak; set aside. Combine mashed potatoes, ½ cup chopped red bell pepper and ½ teaspoon garlic powder. Microwave on 100% power for 3 minutes or until hot. Add steak and mix well. Divide mixture and spread on half of 4 (10-inch) flour tortillas to ½ inch from edge. Sprinkle each tortilla with ¼ cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese. Fold over and coat one side with cooking spray. Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium-high; add 2 tortillas (coated side down) and cook 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until golden and crispy. Coat tops with cooking spray (away from heat) before turning. Repeat with 2 more quesadillas. Serve with your favorite salsa, along with deli carrot salad. Fresh blueberries are your dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough carrot salad for Friday. Cook Tuesday's rice tonight.

TUESDAY: Control food costs with Fried Rice. Heat 1 tablespoon peanut oil in large nonstick skillet or wok on medium-high. Add 1 clove garlic (minced); stir-fry 30 seconds. Add 1 cup (about 4 ounces) thinly sliced napa cabbage, ¾ cup fresh or frozen peas (thawed) and 1/3 cup diced ham (or other cooked meat). Stir-fry 30 seconds. Add 4 cups chilled cooked rice, 1/3 cup sliced green onions and 1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce. Stir-fry 2 minutes. Push rice to one side of skillet. Pour in 3 lightly beaten eggs. Cook, without stirring, for 30 seconds. Continue stir-frying by combining eggs with rice mixture until eggs are thickened and no visible liquid egg remains. Spoon onto serving platter and garnish with sliced green onion tops. Serve with a spinach salad and sesame bread sticks. Enjoy apricots for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: For a quick meal, make deli seafood salad sandwiches on whole-wheat English muffins, topped with lettuce. Serve with tomato basil soup and crackers. Slice watermelon for dessert.

THURSDAY: "Mm-mm good" was the response to Onion Pie (see recipe). Serve with steamed fresh broccoli and sliced tomatoes. Cool off with a small serving of strawberry ice cream for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Friday.

FRIDAY: Bring on Kiwi Peanut Butter Wraps for kids' night. For each serving: Spread a small flour tortilla with peanut butter. Top the nearest half of the tortilla with about 2 tablespoons of whipped cream cheese and diced kiwi. Roll up like a burrito and gobble it up like a kid. Serve with leftover carrot salad. Leftover ice cream is dessert.

SATURDAY: It's simple and good, two reasons to invite friends for Spanish Chicken Skillet (see recipe). Serve with brown rice, fresh green beans, a mixed green salad and sourdough bread. Buy a cheesecake and top with fresh raspberries for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Steak au Poivre

1 tablespoon coarse grind black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic salt

2 boneless strip steaks

For the sauce:

1 /3 cup unsalted beef broth

3 tablespoons cognac or brandy (see note)

1/3 cup heavy cream

Prepare grill for medium heat.

Combine pepper and garlic salt; press evenly onto steaks. Place steaks on grill over medium; grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes for medium-rare doneness, turning occasionally.

For the sauce: Heat nonstick saucepan on medium. Add broth; cook and stir 2 minutes. Add cognac; simmer 3 minutes. Stir in cream; increase heat to medium-high. Cook 10 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened, stirring often. Serve over steaks.

Makes 4 servings (2 steaks).

Note: Can substitute 2 or 3 teaspoons brandy extract plus 3 tablespoons water for the cognac or brandy.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 303 calories, 37 g protein, 15 g fat, 1 g carbohydrate, 121 mg cholesterol, 511 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0

◼️

Onion Pie

1 refrigerated pie crust

1 tablespoon butter

2 cups chopped sweet onions (such as Vidalia)

1 (8-ounce) package Neufchatel (1/3 less fat) cream cheese, softened

1 egg

½ cup milk

½ teaspoon coarse salt

Dash of hot sauce

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Place crust in a 9-inch pie plate as directed; set aside.

Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet on medium. Add onion; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until softened, but not browned, stirring occasionally. Spoon onion into pie crust.

In a medium bowl, beat cheese and egg with electric mixer until smooth. Blend in milk, salt and hot sauce. Pour mixture over onion. Bake 45 minutes or until set. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Makes 6 wedges.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with 1% milk) contains approximately 300 calories, 8 g protein, 20 g fat, 24 g carbohydrate, 71 mg cholesterol, 546 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 ½

◼️

Spanish Chicken Skillet

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon thyme

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

6 (5- to 6-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large green bell pepper, cut into thin strips

1 large onion, cut into ½-inch wedges

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, with liquid

½ cup unsalted chicken broth

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

In a bowl, mix together flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt, thyme and black pepper. Use to 2 tablespoons of the mixture to coat the chicken. Set the remaining mixture aside.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes per side or until browned. Remove from skillet, cover to keep warm. Add bell pepper and onion to skillet; cook and stir 8 minutes or until softened. Stir in tomatoes, broth and remaining flour mixture. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Add red pepper. Return chicken and accumulated liquid to skillet. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Serve.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with no-salt-added tomatoes) contains approximately 270 calories, 34 g protein, 8 g fat, 13 g carbohydrate, 104 mg cholesterol, 405 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com