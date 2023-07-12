Arkansas’ attorney general asks state Supreme Court to expedite LEARNS appeal

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has asked the state Supreme Court to expedite his appeal in the LEARNS Act case in a motion filed Wednesday.

In the motion, Griffin asked the Arkansas Supreme Court to move up the start of the briefing schedule by about three weeks. The briefing schedule is set to begin Aug. 21, with appellee’s briefs due 30 days later and reply briefs due 15 days after that.

Griffin has asked the court for the first briefs to be due by July 28, followed by a response due Aug. 11 and a reply by Aug. 18.

The lawsuit was brought by a group of Phillips County residents and two education activists after the state Board of Education used a provision in the LEARNS Act to approve a contract allowing a charter school non-profit to take control of the Marvell-Elaine School District.

The LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ plan to overhaul public education in Arkansas, has been partially on hold since Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright ruled June 30 lawmakers failed to properly approve the law’s emergency clause, a parliamentary procedure to make bills take immediate effect. Instead, the LEARNS Act will not become law until Aug. 1, Wright ruled.

Under Article 1, Section 5 of the Arkansas Constitution the General Assembly can approve an emergency clause through a “separate roll call” vote that has two-thirds support. Without an emergency clause, laws take effect 91 days after the legislative session officially ends.

However, when passing the LEARNS Act both the state House of Representatives and the Senate held one simultaneous vote for the LEARNS Act and its emergency clause, following the protocol lawmakers have used for decades. The Attorney General’s office has argued since votes on the bill and the emergency clause were recorded separately in the House and Senate’s official journals, despite the simultaneous vote for both.